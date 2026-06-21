On This Day in 1955, Johnny Cash Released the Hastily-Written Single That Launched His Career

On this day (June 21) in 1955, Johnny Cash released “Cry! Cry! Cry!” as his debut single. He backed it with “Hey, Porter,” which was his first recording with the Tennessee Two. While it didn’t reach the top 10, it was successful enough to get Cash and his band a slot on Elvis Presley’s tour and the Louisiana Hayride. The record’s sales and the live exposure kick-started his career.

Cash finished his time in the Air Force in 1954 and married his first wife, Vivian Liberto, and settled in Memphis, Tennessee. There, he met a pair of local musicians and formed a bond. Before long, he was regularly jamming with Luther Perkins (guitar) and Marshall Grant (bass). They eventually decided to take their act to Sun Records for an audition.

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Initially, Cash auditioned with gospel songs. Sun Records head, Sam Phillips, was unimpressed. “Go home and sin,” he told the young artist. “Then, come back with a song I can sell.” He came back the next day with “Hey, Porter,” which became his first recording with the label.

Phillips liked “Hey, Porter,” but needed another song. He told Cash to write a love song or a tear-jerker for the B-side. The next day, he came back with “Cry! Cry! Cry!,” which appeared on his debut album in 1957.

Johnny Cash’s Debut Single Put Him on the Map

With Johnny Cash’s booming baritone and Luther Perkins signature guitar sound, his debut single was bound to be a hit. While it didn’t reach the top 10, it was successful enough to launch the career of a promising young artist.

The double-sided single sold more than 100,000 copies and peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard country best-sellers chart. This landed him a slot on Elvis Presley’s tour. At the time, the future King of Rock and Roll was already drawing large audiences of adoring young fans. Additionally, the single’s success earned Cash his first appearance on the Louisiana Hayride, introducing him to a national audience.

Cash was newly married and knew that being on tour with Presley would introduce him to a new world of temptation. So, he wrote “I Walk the Line” as a pledge of fidelity to his then-wife. It became his first No. 1 hit, kicking off the commercial peak of his early career.

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