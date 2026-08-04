11 Years Ago Today, Country Music Lost the Nashville Sound Architect Who Led Tammy Wynette to Stardom and Revived George Jones’ Career

On this day (August 4) in 2015, Billy Sherrill died in Nashville, Tennessee, after a short illness at the age of 78. He worked behind the scenes in Music City as a songwriter and producer. Sherrill is regarded as one of the architects of the Nashville Sound. His work with George Jones, Tammy Wynette, and Charlie Rich, among others, helped to codify the blend of country and pop that dominated the charts and airwaves between the mid-1960s and early 1980s.

When Sherrill was young, he learned to play piano and performed alongside his father, who was an evangelist. Soon, he broke away from sacred music and started playing in jazz, R&B, and rock bands. Later, he had a brief stint as a recording artist, but found no real success. Finally, in 1960, he started working as a producer at Sam Phillips’ Nashville studio. Three years later, he started working at Epic Records as a staff producer.

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According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Epic initially sent Sherrill artists the labels’ senior producers didn’t feel they had time for. This continued for three years. Then, in 1966, Sherrill co-penned “Almost Persuaded” with Glenn Sutton. David Houston made it a nine-week No. 1 on the country chart.

Billy Sherrill and the Nashville Sound

There’s no denying that Billy Sherrill had an ear for hit country songs. However, he also had a deep and diverse musical background. As a result, he had more to draw from when writing and arranging songs for artists.

By the time Sherrill started to shine, Owen Bradley, Chet Atkins, and a few others had already started building what would become the Nashville Sound. Sherrill pushed things further, drawing inspiration from his contemporaries in Music City as well as from Phil Spector, one of the biggest pop producers in the United States for years. Notably, Spector’s “wall of sound” production style inspired Sherrill to craft lush, layered arrangements for his artists. Some said that he leaned too far toward pop, but the record sales spoke volumes.

Billy, George, and Tammy

Billy Sherrill worked with a long list of legendary artists over the years. However, his skill as a songwriter and producer is most evident in his work with Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

He guided Wynette to stardom, producing all of her output and writing many of her hits. Moreover, he helped build her “queen of heartbreak” persona with songs like “I Don’t Wanna Play House,” “Singing My Song,” and “Stand by Your Man.”

Sherrill started producing Jones records in the early 1970s. For instance, he was behind the scenes on “The Grand Tour,” “A Picture of Me (Without You),” and “You Can Make It.” However, his biggest contribution to Jones’ career came in the late 1970s.

He pushed Jones to record “He Stopped Loving Her Today” for over a year. At the time, Jones’ career was at a low point. He hadn’t had a hit in years. So, he finally gave in to Sherrill’s badgering and recorded the song. It became a huge hit and breathed new life into Jones’ career.

In short, Billy Sherrill was one of the most important producers in Nashville for more than two decades. The genre would not be the same without the work he did with some of its biggest stars.

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