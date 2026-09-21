Born 74 Years Ago Today in Kansas, the Loretta Lynn Band Member Who Found His Own Chart Success With Help From the Coal Miner’s Daughter

Born Kenneth Trebbe in Topeka, Kansas, on this day (September 21) in 1952, Kenny Starr achieved country music fame with his 1976 cover of the David Geddes song “The Blind Man in the Bleachers”. But far from being a one-hit wonder, Starr spent much of the 1970s touring with country music legend Loretta Lynn as a member of her band, the Coal Miners. Today, we’re taking a look at the life and career of Kenny Starr in honor of his 74th birthday.

Who is Kenny Starr?

Growing up in Burlingame, Kansas, Kenneth Trebbe was fronting his own band, the Rockin’ Rebels, from the age of nine. As a teenager, he played local clubs with a pop act called Kenny And The Imperials.

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Around this time, Trebbe made the switch to country music, much to his parents’ delight. He adopted the stage name Kenny Starr — borrowing the surname from a cousin in Texas — and started a new band, Kenny Starr and the Country Showmen.

How Loretta Lynn Gave Him His Big Break

In 1971, a 17-year-old Starr entered a talent contest sponsored by a Wichita radio station.

Beating out nearly 100 other contestants with his rendition of Ray Price’s “I Won’t Mention It Again”, the aspiring singer caught the eye of local promoter Harry Peebles.

Peebles arranged for the teen to meet Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, who were in town for a show. The star-studded country duo invited Kenny Starr to join them onstage in both Wichita and Kansas City.

Impressed with his talent, Lynn told Starr to look her up if he ever made his way to Nashville. He wasted no time, packing his bags almost immediately when he got home.

Since his mother Kathleen’s car wasn’t reliable, they hitched a ride to Music City with a neighbor, beating the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer there.

Lynn kept her word, inviting Starr to join her band, the Coal Miners, on the road. When they weren’t touring, he stayed in her Nashville mansion.

Striking Out on His Own

After four and a half years of touring with Loretta Lynn, Kenny Starr left to pursue a solo career. He signed with MCA, but his first four records didn’t gain much traction.

In fact, MCA was apparently on the verge of dropping Starr entirely when he finally scored a hit with “The Blind Man in the Bleachers”.

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The song centers around a second-string high school football player, whose blind father sits beside the press box hoping to one day hear his son’s name blared over the speakers.

One day, the boy’s father does not show up. He has his best game yet, leading his team’s rally from behind. In the post-game huddle, he tearfully reveals that his father had died earlier that evening. His eyesight fully restored in heaven, he finally got to see what his son was capable of the entire time.

[RELATED: On This Day 56 Years Ago, Loretta Lynn Released the Autobiographical Song That Made Her a Country Icon]

The song reached number two on the U.S. country chart, and Starr’s album of the same name reached number 12.

Featured image by Hope Powell/Hulton Archive/Getty Images