On This Day in 1963, the Fab Four Launched Beatlemania Into the Stratosphere With a Record-Setting Rushed Album

On this day (May 11) in 1963, the Beatles reached the top of the UK Albums Chart with Please Please Me, their debut album. The LP retained the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks, which was more than any record in the chart’s history. The band’s sophomore album, With the Beatles, knocked their debut out of the top spot in December 1963.

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The band released “Please Please Me” as their second single in January 1963 in the United Kingdom. It quickly topped the NME and Melody Maker charts, giving the Fab Four their first chart-topper. As a result, their label, Parlophone Records, wanted to capitalize on the song’s success. So, they urged the band to release an album as soon as possible.

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According to the Beatles’ website, Please Please Me was rushed. They went into the studio on February 11, 1963, and recorded ten of the album’s 14 tracks. The other four tracks had been recorded during sessions in 1962. Those songs included “P.S. I Love You,” “Ask Me Why,” “Love Me Do,” and the title track. A little more than a month after the packed recording session, the album hit shelves in the United Kingdom.

The Beatles’ Success Was Surprising

The Beatles had built a healthy local following before they recorded their debut album. However, no one expected their early releases to find the kind of success they did. At the time, most individuals who bought records were adults. As a result, music geared toward more mature audiences usually sold better than releases aimed at the youth.

They stood out in other ways as well. For instance, most bands at the time weren’t writing their own material. John Lennon and Paul McCartney co-wrote eight of the 14 tracks on Please Please Me. These Lennon-McCartney tracks included all of the LP’s singles and their B-sides.

So, when their first two singles performed well, it was a surprise. Then, they released Please Please Me, which set a UK record for the longest-running No. 1 album. Around the time of the album’s release, the Beatles embarked on a tour, which drew droves of young and passionate fans. By October 1963, Beatlemania was in full swing, and they were well on their way to being the biggest band in the world.

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