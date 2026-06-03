3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s With Incredible Opening Lines

You only get one shot to make a good first impression. That’s why, when it comes to songwriting, the first line on any track often is the most important. Artists know that in order to succeed—in order for people to appreciate your music—they need to be wowed by the opening line.

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Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs that boast incredible, unforgettable opening lines. These are three songs that show you real talent right out of the gate. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s with incredible opening lines.

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett from ‘The Original Monster Mash’ (1962)

When Bobby Pickett first sings the opening line, “I was working in the lab, late one night“, we are instantly hooked. We want to know what’s next. We are taken into his laboratory as creatures of all sorts start to show their faces. Suddenly, we are at a sonic Halloween party, with monsters everywhere. Pickett—a veritable hit songwriting Dr. Frankenstein—has brought us into a totally new world. And we love it! There’s a reason this song has been playing every October for 70 years and running.

“Angel Of The Morning” by Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts from ‘Angel Of The Morning’ (1968)

As the music for this lilting, lovely track begins, we are taken by its melodies. But then singer Merrilee Rush takes it all to the next level with the devastatingly poetic opening lines, “There’ll be no strings to bind your hands / Not if my love can’t bind your heart.” What sort of courtship is happening here? Strings binding hands, love binding hearts? We’re very curious, and we want to know more. Of course, Rush makes good on her opening with the rest of the lyrics on this three-minute progressive love song.

“Who Put The Bomp (In The Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)” by Barry Mann from ‘Who Put The Bomp’ (1961)

This super-wacky, very 1960s one-hit wonder opens with some very classic early rock lyrics. It’s almost as if the song is going to be a traditional offering. Barry Mann sings, “I’d like to thank the guy who wrote the song / That made my baby fall in love with me.” But then Mann goes into a slew of nonsense words. Indeed, while this nonsense song opens with very normal lyrics, it turns into something different altogether quickly.

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