4 of the Most Surprising Rock Duets That Came Out in the 1980s

The 1980s saw an incredible surge in duets, with songs like “Islands In The Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton or “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes. But not all of the duets seemed to make sense. These are four surprising rock duets from the 80s, which actually worked really well.

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“It’s Only Love” by Bryan Adams and Tina Turner

“It’s Only Love” is a duet by Bryan Adams and Tina Turner. On his Reckless record, “It’s Only Love” is written by Adams and Jim Vallance.

The 20-year age gap between Adams and Turner did little to impact their chemistry on “It’s Only Love”, which was nothing short of magic.

Three years after “It’s Only Love” appeared on Reckless, Turner included the song on her Tina Live In Europe project. Adams received his first two Grammy nominations for “It’s Only Love”.

“After All” by Peter Cetera and Cher

It may seem like Peter Cetera and Cher were an unlikely pairing, with his squeaky clean image and her often revealing album covers and concert attire. But in 1989, the former lead singer of Chicago joined Cher on “After All”. The song, written by Dean Pitchford and Tom Snow, is part of the Chances Are film, starring Cybill Shepherd and Robert Downey Jr.

A No. 1 single, “Chances Are” is not Cetera’s first No. 1 single that is a duet. In 1986, he and Amy Grant topped the charts with “Next Time I Fall”.

“I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” by Aretha Franklin and George Michael

In 1987, Aretha Franklin and George Michael teamed up for “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”. On her Aretha album, the song is written by Simon Climie and Dennis Morgan.

Franklin and Michael also recorded a video for “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”.

“We had a super time,” Franklin recalls to Entertainment Weekly. “He was calling most of the shots: how he wanted this, how he wanted that. My older sister, Erma, just fell for him right away. He was very friendly and personable, easy to talk to.”

Although Franklin had more No.1 songs on dance charts, “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” became the final No. 1 pop single of her career.

“On My Own” Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald

Not all duets are romantic songs. In 1986, Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald released “On My Own”. The heartbreaking tune is written by Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager. It appeared on LaBelle’s Winner In You record.

A three-week No. 1 hit, the song was first pitched to LaBelle, who later invited McDonald to sing on it with her.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns