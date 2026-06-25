On This Day in 1964, an Operatic Ballad Helped Roy Orbison Pull off an Elvis-Sized Chart Feat

On this day (June 25) in 1964, Roy Orbison started a two-week run at the top of the UK Singles Chart with “It’s Over.” It made him the first American artist to have a No. 1 single in the United Kingdom since Elvis Presley topped the chart in December 1962. Interestingly, it was only his first single to reach the pole position that year. Months later, his most signature song found its way there.

“It’s Over” wasn’t as successful in the United States. It stalled at No. 9 on the Hot 100. This was far from the only time Orbison’s music performed better in the United Kingdom, though. For instance, “Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel)” reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 1960. It was his first to top the chart across the pond. This trend was more evident near the end of the decade. At that time, most of Orbison’s singles failed to make the Hot 100 but became top 40 hits across the pond.

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So, it comes as no real surprise that he was the first American to have a No. 1 single in more than a year. The last to do it was Elvis, who sent “Return to Sender” to the top of the chart in December 1962.

Roy Orbison Combined Three Songs for “It’s Over”

As with several of his biggest hits, Roy Orbison wrote “It’s Over” with Bill Dees. He brought Orbison a song called “It’s Over At Last.” According to Songfacts, he combined Dees’ composition with two songs he had written. The result was a song about heartbreak and denial.

Orbison described it as a “lonely type song.” However, it is a little more nuanced than that. “It’s not over if you listen to the lyrics very closely. Well, in fact, it is over, but I don’t know it,” he said. “I’m telling everyone it’s over. I was trying to say that certain things are over before you realize it, before anybody realizes it.”

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