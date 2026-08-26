On This Day in 1967, Bobbie Gentry Scored Her First No. 1 With a Mysterious Song That Has Sparked Theories for Generations of Listeners

On this day (August 26) in 1967, Bobbie Gentry topped the Hot 100 for the first time with “Ode to Billie Joe.” It stayed at No. 1 for a week, but has been the topic of conversation for nearly six decades. The question of what Billie Joe and his girlfriend tossed off the Tallahatchie Bridge has been debated since the song’s release. There are several theories but no definitive answer. This mystery is among the many reasons the song has endured long enough to capture the imaginations of multiple generations.

Gentry wrote “Ode to Billie Joe” and released it as the lead single from the album of the same name in July 1967. It quickly climbed to the top of the chart, giving Gentry her sole Hot 100 No. 1. Later, it won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals at the Grammy Awards. Gentry took home the Best New Artist award.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Bobbie Gentry Says Listeners Missed the Point of “Ode to Billie Joe”

“Ode to Billie Joe” puts listeners at the kitchen table with a family who has just learned of a young local man’s suicide. They hardly react to the death and are unaware that the narrator–a member of the family–was Billie Joe McAllister’s girlfriend. They’re so unobservant that the father comments that McAllister “never had a lick of sense.”

The lines that have sparked decades of debate further highlight how well the family ignores what is right in front of them. The mother comments on the narrator’s lack of appetite. Then, she shares a bit of gossip she heard from a local preacher. “That nice young preacher, Brother Taylor, dropped by today / Said he’d be pleased to have dinner on Sunday, oh, by the way. / He said he saw a girl that looked a lot like you up on Choctaw Ridge / And said Billie Joe was throwin’ somethin’ off the Tallahatchie Bridge.”

[RELATED: How Bobbie Gentry Turned a 1952 Potboiler Into a Whole Career (And One of Her Biggest Hits)]

“The song is sort of a study in unconscious cruelty. But everybody seems more concerned with what was thrown off the bridge than they are with the thoughtlessness of the people expressed in the song,” Bobbie Gentry said. “What was thrown off the bridge isn’t really that important.” Gentry added, “The real message of the song, if there must be a message, revolved around the nonchalant way the family talks about the suicide.”

Featured Image by George Stroud/Daily Express/Getty Images