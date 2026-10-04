55 Years Ago Today, Dolly Parton Released the Album Named After Her “Very Favorite Song”

All over the globe, country music fans are still adjusting to a reality without Dolly Parton. The Rhinestone Queen of Country died on August 25, 2026, at age 80. Following a nearly 60-year career, Parton leaves behind a dazzling musical legacy that spanned 49 albums and more than 3,000 songs. Today, we’re taking a look at her personal favorite — “Coat of Many Colors”, the title track to Parton’s eighth studio album, released on this day (October 4) in 1971.

Dolly Parton Wove a Vibrant Tale of Resilience, Acceptance, and Family

More than a singer, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist, Dolly Parton is first and foremost a storyteller. She drew on a real-life childhood experience with “Coat of Many Colors”, finally telling a story she’d long been too ashamed to share.

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Parton famously grew up as one of 12 children in a poverty-stricken family crammed into a tiny cabin in East Tennessee. Because the family didn’t have much money, her mother, Avie Lee, sewed most of the children’s clothes by hand. One day, she fashioned Dolly a new winter coat from leftover rags.

Avie told her daughter the Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors, and Dolly headed to school excited to show off her new coat. Unfortunately, kids can be cruel, and Parton’s teammates teased her mercilessly about the handmade garment.

“I ran home, telling mama all about it, and I was crying, and she just said, ‘Honey, don’t feel sorry for yourself, feel sorry for them, because you don’t have to have money to be rich. It’s what you feel inside,’” Parton later recounted.

This led the 11-time Grammy Award winner to the moral of her song: But they didn’t understand it, and I tried to make them see / One is only poor, only if they choose to be / Now I know we had no money, but I was rich as I could be / In my coat of many colors my momma made for me.

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It’s Her No. 1

“Coat of Many Colors” didn’t quite reach the top of the U.S. country charts, peaking at number 4 after its September 1971 release. Still, it was always at the top of Dolly Parton’s list.

In a conversation with Stephen Colbert, the iconic singer-songwriter called it “my very favorite song from a very personal level.”

“It’s more than just about the little coat,” she explained. “It’s about my mom, it’s about family, it’s about acceptance, and it’s about tolerance.”

The album’s lead single, “My Blue Tears”, peaked at number 17 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart. Parton wrote all the songs herself, except for three tracks written by her mentor, Porter Wagoner.

[RELATED: 3 Songs That Show a Completely Different Side of Dolly Parton]

Reaching number seven on the U.S. country albums chart, Coat of Many Colors garnered an Album of the Year nod from the Country Music Association.

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