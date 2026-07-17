On This Day in 1967, The Beatles Released a Hit Song They Debuted on the First-Ever Global TV Broadcast

On this day (July 17) in 1967, the Beatles released “All You Need Is Love” in the United States. Later that year, it would top the charts in America, as well as the United Kingdom. John Lennon wrote the song for Our World, the first-ever global television broadcast. The program featured music from around the world and was beamed via satellite into homes in 25 countries.

Executives at the BBC came up with the plan to connect television networks around the world using the newly available satellite relays. The result of that plan was Our World, which aired on June 25, 1967. It was the middle of the Summer of Love, and the program was one more sign of togetherness and unity that those pushing for global empathy could get behind. Roughly 400 million people were expected to watch.

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Each country chose an artist or band to represent them on the global stage. The Beatles were the obvious choice for the United Kingdom. After the band accepted the offer to perform, they decided to write a new song for the event. They took their time, though. According to The Beatles Bible, they began recording the track just 11 days before the broadcast.

The Beatles Sent a Message to the World

According to Songfacts, one of the requests the Beatles got from the Our World showrunners was to bring a song that would be easy to understand. At the same time, they wanted to deliver a positive message to the millions of people who tuned in. The result was “All You Need Is Love,” which was mostly composed by John Lennon.

“All You Need Is Love” wasn’t a new concept at the time. It was a slogan that had been widely used in the anti-war movement of the 1960s. This added a little more weight to the song when it hit television sets around the world.

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“We were big enough to command an audience of that size, and it was for love. It was for love and bloody peace. It was a fabulous time,” Ringo Starr said of the event. “I even get excited now when I realize that’s what it was for–peace and love, people putting flowers in guns.”

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