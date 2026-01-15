On This Day in 1968, One of Country Music’s Most Iconic Duos Cemented Their Partnership With Their Debut Album

On this day (January 15) in 1968, Just Between You and Me, the first collaborative album from Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, was released. It peaked at No. 8 on the Top Country Albums chart. The LP’s sole single, “The Last Thing on My Mind,” reached No. 7 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Parton and Wagoner are remembered as one of the most iconic duos in country music history. In the late 1960s through the mid-70s, they recorded albums and toured together. Parton was also a regular on The Porter Wagoner Show. At the time, though, fans had a hard time accepting the new pairing.

Norma Jean was the original “girl singer” for Wagoner’s TV and road shows. When she announced her departure in August 1967, fans were devastated. Wagoner invited Parton to take her place, and they worked well together. The fans, however, weren’t convinced. When she took the stage with Wagoner, the fans booed and chanted Norma Jean’s name.

Over time, though, fans’ opinions of Parton softened. They, like the rest of the world, came to accept and even love the new “girl singer” attached to Wagoner’s brand. Her regular appearances on his television show and their debut album helped solidify their partnership.

How Porter Wagoner Helped Launch Dolly Parton’s Career

Dolly Parton released her 1967 debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, with Monument Records. Due to her appearance and soprano voice, they tried to force her to perform bubblegum pop. However, she fought hard to do what she came to Nashville to do–sing country songs. With Porter Wagoner, she was able to do that. More importantly, she was able to introduce herself to a national audience via his TV show.

Wagoner did more than help get Parton the exposure she needed to kick off her career. He also went to bat for her with his label, RCA Victor. He had been on the roster for more than a decade, having released his 1957 debut album, Satisfied Mind, with RCA. As a result, he was able to negotiate a deal for Parton. However, she wasn’t able to record for the label as a solo artist until her Monument contract expired.

Fortunately, that didn’t take long. She released her 1968 sophomore album, Just Because I’m a Woman, through RCA Victor. He stayed with the label until she moved to Columbia in the mid-1980s, years after Wagoner departed.

