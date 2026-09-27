Born 85 Years Ago Today in Arkansas, the Grammy-Nominated Younger Brother of a Country Legend Who Scored Multiple 80s Hits

On this day (September 26) in 41, David Frizzell was born in El Dorado, Arkansas. He got his start at age 12 performing with his older brother, the legendary honky-tonk singer Lefty Frizzell. Far from disappearing into Lefty’s shadow, however, David built a successful country music career all on his own. In 1981, he scored a number-one single, “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma”, with Shelly West, daughter of country singer Dottie West. The following year, Frizzell notched his only solo number-one hit with “I’m Gonna Hire a Wino to Decorate Our Home”.

Today, we’re taking a look at the life and career of David Frizzell in honor of his 85th birthday.

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David Frizzell’s Early Years

Thirteen years his brother’s junior, David Frizzell landed his first radio gig at age nine in Kermit, Texas. Three years later, he hitchhiked to California to join Lefty, who brought the 12-year-old onstage as part of his show. He also recorded his own country and rockabilly songs for various labels in the late ‘50s.

David spent the 1950s touring with his brother before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1960. He returned to his solo career following his 1964 discharge, signing with Columbia Records in 1970.

That same year, David landed his first top 40 country hit with “I Just Can’t Help Believing”. However, that would be his last taste of chart success for several years.

Frizzell also appeared regularly on Buck Owens’ All American TV Show throughout the 1970s.

Teaming Up With Shelly West

In the mid-1970s, David Frizzell joined younger brother Allen and his wife, country singer Shelly West, on a tour of the southwestern U.S.

In 1981, he teamed up with his sister-in-law to record a duet album, Carryin’ On the Family Names. The duo’s producer pitched a song called “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” to various Nashville record companies.

However, the song generated little interest until actor Clint Eastwood decided he wanted it for his 1980 action-comedy film Any Which Way You Can.

Not only did “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” top the U.S. country singles chart, it also earned Song of the Year and Vocal Duet of the Year honors from the Country Music Association in 1981.

Additionally, the song landed a Grammy nomination for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Solo Success at Last

David Frizzell would released several more top 10 collaborations with Shelly West, including “A Texas State of Mind”, “Another Honky-Tonk Night on Broadway”, and “I Just Came Here to Dance”.

In 1982, Frizzell released a solo album with the pointed title The Family’s Fine, But This One’s All Mine. The album’s lead single, “I’m Gonna Hire a Wino To Decorate Our Home”, gave the country singer his first and only solo number-one hit.

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It was one of many songs Frizzell charted throughout the 1980s, including “Lost My Baby Blues”, “Where Are You Spending Your Nights These Days”, and “A Million Light Beers Ago”.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1950, Lefty Frizzell Recorded Two No. 1 Singles in His First Recording Session]

In recent years, David Frizzell created his label Nashville America Records and has released several albums including Frizzell & Friends: This Is Our Time.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR