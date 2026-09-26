Born 71 Years Ago Today in Tennessee, the Daughter of Two Country Music Legends Who Scored Three Top 5 Hits of Her Own

Not every child of two famously talented musicians ends up matching their parents’ ability, but Carlene Carter certainly did. The only child of June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, Carter has made a name for herself as a country and Americana singer-songwriter, and she has the accolades to back her up. And Carter was born on this very day, September 26, 1955. Let’s celebrate her life by looking back at her storied career, starting back in the 1970s.

Revisiting the Career of Carlene Carter

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Rebecca Carlene Carter was born on September 26, 1955, in Gallatin, Tennessee. She is the only daughter of country icons June Carter Cash and Carl Smith. Her parents divorced when she was still an infant. Her mother went on to marry country singer Johnny Cash, while Smith went on to wed country singer Goldie Hill.

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Carter began her career with the song “Friendly Gates”, released on her stepdad Johnny Cash’s 1974 record The Junkie And The Juicehead Minus Me, under the name Carlene Routh. From there, she kicked off a solo career in the late 1970s. Early in her career, she co-wrote the song “Easy From Now On” with Susanna Clark for Emmylou Harris in 1978. In the early 1980s, she enjoyed a Top 40 hit with Robert Ellis Orrall, a duet titled “I Couldn’t Say No” that reached No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Carter enjoyed quite a successful career from there, particularly in the 1990s and 2000s. Her most successful record is the 1990 release I Fell In Love, which peaked at No. 19 on the US country chart. Her biggest single also came from that album, a No. 3 hit (and a No. 2 hit in Canada) called “Come On Back”. In total, Carter released three Top 5 hits on the US country chart, as well as five total Top 40 hits.

Carlene Carter appears to be more or less retired from music today, as her last release was a patriotic song titled “An American Hero” in collaboration with singer Dion, released back in 2024. Also that year, she was involved as a co-executive producer for the Grammy-nominated documentary June, which details the career and life of her mother.

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