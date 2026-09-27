51 Years Ago Today, John Denver Was at No. 1 With This Heartfelt Apology to His First Wife

Channeling his deep love for nature and aversion to city life in songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Rocky Mountain High”, John Denver outsold most of his musical peers in the 1970s. He found success across a broad spectrum of genres, including folk, country, soft rock, and adult contemporary. On this day (September 27) in 1975, Denver topped the U.S. pop chart with “I’m Sorry”.

John Denver Wrote This Song For His First Wife

While “I’m Sorry” likely isn’t the first song to come to mind when you think of John Denver, it was a massive hit.

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In addition to reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100, it also topped the adult contemporary and country charts. “I’m Sorry” gave Denver his second country number-one of 1975 after “Thank God I’m a Country Boy”.

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The self-penned breakup track finds Denver both apologizing to a former lover and indulging in a bit of self-pity at the same time. I’m sorry for all the lies I’ve told you / I’m sorry for the things I didn’t say / But more than anything else / I’m sorry for myself / I can’t believe you went away.

The final pop chart-topper of Denver’s career, he wrote “I’m Sorry” for his first wife, Ann Martell.

The two married in 1967 and adopted two children together. However, the increasing demands of Denver’s stardom put a strain on their relationship, and in 1982, they divorced after 15 years of marriage. (During their divorce proceedings, Denver famously took a chainsaw to their marital bed and cut it in half.)

The 1975 CMA Entertainer of the Year would remarry in 1988, this time to Australian actress Cassandra Delaney. The couple had a daughter together before divorcing in 1993. Four years later, Denver died in a plane crash at age 53.

The Connection to Two Other Songs

According to Songfacts.com, John Denver’s producer, Milt Okun, viewed “I’m Sorry” as part of a trilogy of songs about separation from loved ones, along with “Leaving on a Jet Plane” and “Back Home Again”.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1974, John Denver Was at No. 1 With an Album That Included the Original Version of a Future No. 1 Hit]

Okun called the number-one hit “a very specific, intimate song about how John was feeling at the time. ‘More than anything else, I’m sorry for myself.’ I mean, what a line.”

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