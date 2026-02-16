On This Day in 1969, Country Music’s “First Couple” and Iconic Duet Partners Tied the Knot in Georgia

On this day (February 16) in 1969, George Jones and Tammy Wynette got married in Ringgold, Georgia. While their marriage was famously tumultuous, they appeared to be a happy couple while in pubic. The couple toured and recorded together, scoring hits and being hailed as Mr. and Mrs. Country Music and the genre’s First Couple.

Wynette and Jones met while they were on tour together earlier in the decade. They quickly went from tourmates to friends. Then, their friendship blossomed into something deeper. Unfortunately, Wynette was married to songwriter Don Chapel, with whom Jones was friendly.

They kept their feelings secret until things boiled over one evening at the Chapel home. His suspicion toward his wife and Jones was growing. One evening, while the “White Lightning” singer was at their house, the couple got into a heated argument. When Chapel insulted Wynette, Jones flipped their dining room table, inserting himself into the fight. Then, he confessed his feelings for Wynette, and she reciprocated. Before the night was over, she and her three children had left the Chapel household with Jones, never to return.

They went to Mexico, hoping to get Wynette a quick divorce so they could say their vows. However, that wasn’t necessary. She hadn’t waited long enough between her first divorce and second marriage. As a result, her marriage to Chapel was not legally valid, according to Biography.

George Jones and Tammy Wynette Record Country Gold

While Tammy Wynette and George Jones toured together before they were married, they didn’t release their first duet until two years after they said “I do.” They released “Take Me” in 1971, and it was a top 10 hit. The next year, they released “The Ceremony,” which peaked at No. 6, further blending their marriage and shared professional success.

The couple’s duets produced three No. 1 singles. “We’re Gonna Hold On” topped the chart in 1973. “Golden Ring” and “Near You” were back-to-back chart-toppers in 1976. By this time, though, their marriage was over.

Jones’ drinking, among other issues within the relationship, led Wynette to file for divorce in 1973. However, they soon reconciled, and she explained that she hoped the threat of divorce would be a wake-up call for Jones. It wasn’t.

Despite their ongoing professional success, their marriage fell apart. They officially divorced in March 1975.

They remained friends after their marriage ended. In fact, Jones once said they got along better after the divorce than they ever did when they were married.

Featured Image by Brian Rasic/Getty Images