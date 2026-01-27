Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Reveals the Last Thing Her Mom Said About Ex George Jones

Tammy Wynette’s daughter is sharing some details about her mom’s final moments. Speaking on the Drifting Cowboys podcast, Georgette Jones revealed the last thing her mom said to her about George Jones.

Tammy and George tied the knot in 1969 and welcomed their daughter, Georgette, the following year. They split in 1975, and Tammy went on to marry twice more. She married and divorced Michael Tomlin in 1976 and tied the knot again with George Richie in 1978.

While Tammy was married to George Richie when she died, according to Georgette, it was another George that was on her mom’s mind.

On the podcast, Georgette said that Tammy revealed she would always love George Jones before she died from a pulmonary blood clot in 1998.

“She hated [that] it wasn’t at a time where they could have made it work, that maybe had it been different timing for them when they met and were together,” Georgette said. “Maybe it could have been different. She would always love him. I believe my dad was the love of her life.”

Georgette Jones Discusses Her Parents’ Relationship

According to Georgette, her parents, who also had a musical partnership, largely called it quits due to George’s struggles with alcoholism.

“Anybody who’s ever known or been with someone with an addiction problem knows that it doesn’t have anything to do with who loves them or who’s there,” Georgette said. “If that were the case, we could all love somebody right back out of addiction. It wouldn’t be such a problem.”

“But they have to get to a point where they are at rock bottom and they realize that they want to live and they want to have a different kind of life,” she continued. “And he just wasn’t at that point yet.”

Georgette further noted that, while her parents didn’t reconcile romantically after their split, her mom had long hoped they would.

Like Tammy, George married again after their divorce. He and Nancy Sepulvado were married from 1983 until his death from hypoxic respiratory failure in 2013.

Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images