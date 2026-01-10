On This Day in 1969, Johnny Cash Was at No. 1 With a Song That Holds My Entire Childhood in 2 Minutes and 18 Seconds

In theory, Johnny Cash’s vibe is easy to replicate. An all-black ensemble; a deep, rich baritone; a quickness with the middle finger to society’s rigid strictures. Many have tried, however, and many have failed, because there will simply never be another Johnny Cash. He proved that with every song he sent to the top of the country music charts—including “Daddy Sang Bass,” which reached No. 1 on this day (Jan. 10) in 1969.

Videos by American Songwriter

I can’t tell you my earliest memory of this song, because my maternal grandfather listened almost exclusively to Johnny Cash long before my birth. But this country-gospel fusion was always a personal favorite. “Daddy Sang Bass” still transports me to a time when the world only extended as far as my grandfather’s knee, where I would often sit as I took in the story of a down-on-their-luck family who soothed their collective souls with nightly singing sessions. Daddy sang bass / Mama sang tenor / Me and little brother would join right in there.

This song also played as we said good-bye to him in 2004. And I walked out of that little Baptist church taking comfort in the knowledge that “We’ll be together again up yonder in a little while.“

This Johnny Cash Hit Was Penned By the Same Man Who Wrote “Blue Suede Shoes”

You can’t talk about Johnny Cash without talking about Carl Perkins. The rockabilly pioneer, who penned the timeless Elvis Presley classic “Blue Suede Shoes,” toured with the Man in Black from 1965 to 1975, and the pair grew close.

Perkins wrote “Daddy Sang Bass” and included the line, Me and little brother would join right in there. as a tribute to Cash’s own brother Jack, who tragically died in 1944 at age 15. The Statler Brothers’ Don Reid and Lew DeWitt contributed vocals to this line on the recording, although they are uncredited.

@johnnycash Released 56 years ago today, Johnny Cash took the Carl Perkins-written song “Daddy Sang Bass” to 1 on the charts where it spent nine weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. ♬ original sound – Johnny Cash – Johnny Cash

“Daddy Sang Bass” reached No. 1 in both the United States and Canada. It also gave Cash his 36th appearance on the pop charts, reaching No. 42 on the Hot 100.

Although the singer’s wife, June Carter Cash, often sang the chorus line Mama sang tenor during live performances, it’s actually country singer Jan Howard you hear on the original recording.

[RELATED: 3 Johnny Cash Songs That Few People Remember Today (but Should)]

Cash Swept the CMA Awards That Year

Johnny Cash walked away from the 1969 Country Music Association Awards victorious five times over, setting a record for most trophies in one night at the time. Nominated for Single of the Year, “Daddy Sang Bass” was not a winner that night—but only because his single “A Boy Named Sue” claimed the prize.

Cash also took home Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for At San Quentin, Vocal Group of the Year with June Carter Cash, and the highly-coveted Entertainer of the Year honor.

Featured image by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images