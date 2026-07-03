On This Day in 1973, David Bowie Abruptly Retired the Most Iconic Alter Ego in Rock History

On this day (July 3) in 1973, David Bowie and his backing band, the Spiders from Mars, played the final show of the Ziggy Stardust tour. During the set, Bowie announced that it would be the final show they played together. The announcement shocked everyone, including his band. Many in attendance feared that he was announcing his retirement. Instead, he was signaling the end of an iconic and influential period of his career.

The tour started in January 1972, a month after the release of Hunky Dory and six months before the release of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. By the time the trek wrapped with a two-night stand at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, Aladdin Sane was on record store shelves. The tour and Aladdin Sane, which was written while on the US leg of the Ziggy tour, inspired Bowie to retire the out-of-this-world persona that helped launch him to global stardom.

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“There was a point in ’73 where I knew it was all over,” Bowie said. “I didn’t want to be trapped in this Ziggy character all my life. And I guess what I was doing on Aladdin Sane, I was trying to move into the next area–but using a rather pale imitation of Ziggy as a secondary device,” he explained. “In my mind it was Ziggy Goes to Washington. Ziggy under the influence of America.”

David Bowie Says Farewell to Ziggy Stardust

Near the end of the final show of the Ziggy Stardust tour, David Bowie addressed the crowd. “This has been one of the greatest tours of our lives,” he began. Bowie then took a moment to thank the band, road crew, lighting technicians, and other behind-the-scenes staff who helped make the extravagant shows happen. “This particular show will remain with us the longest because not only is it the last show of the tour, but it’s the last show that we’ll ever do. Thank you,” he said.

The members of the audience weren’t the only ones who were stunned by the announcement. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, drummer Woody Woodmansey and bassist Trevor Bolder had no idea the end was coming. They were reportedly the only people who hadn’t been informed. Guitarist Mick Ronson’s widow, Suzi Ronson, pointed out that she knew the end of the Spiders was coming. Even the tour’s sound guy knew.

While it has been more than 50 years since David Bowie retired Ziggy Stardust, the influence of the glamorous extraterrestrial messiah lives on.

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