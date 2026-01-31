On This Day in 1973, Merle Haggard Topped the Charts With an Album Whose Title Track Also Hit No. 1

This year marks a decade since country music lost one of its pillars in Merle Haggard. The legendary singer died on April 6, 2016—his 79th birthday—capping off perhaps the most illustrious career Nashville has ever seen. Haggard released a staggering 66 studio albums across five decades, often setting working-class anxieties to music on hits like “If We Make It Through December.” In November 1972, the Hag took a bit of a cynical turn on his 15th studio album, It’s Not Love (But It’s Not Bad). On this day (Jan. 31) in 1973, that record reached the top of the country albums chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

Merle Haggard Tapped into Something With the Title Track

By the early ’70s, Merle Haggard was arguably the biggest thing in country music. In 1970, he earned both Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist honors from the Country Music Association. Two years later, his 14th studio album, Let Me Tell You About a Song, won the CMA Album of the Year award. Between 1973 and 1976, he landed nine consecutive No. 1 hits.

Despite overwhelming success in the country music sphere, Haggard didn’t exactly have the same luck in his romantic life. The California-born artist married five times throughout his nearly eight decades, beginning with Leona Hobbs in 1956.The couple divorced in 1964. A year later, Haggard married singer Bonnie Owens—ex-wife of country star Buck Owens.

Although the couple was still a few years out from their eventual 1978 split, It’s Not Love (But It’s Not Bad) could serve as proof to some that the “Mama Tried” crooner was having second thoughts about not only his own nuptials, but the concept of romantic relationships in general. This album’s lead single and title track are one example, featuring a narrator pining for his lost love even as he settles into life with another woman.

It’s not love, but it keeps love from driving me mad / And I don’t have to wonder who she’s had / Haggard sings. No, it’s not love, but it’s not bad.

“It’s Not Love (But It’s Not Bad)” gave Haggard his 13th No. 1 hit. The song spent a total of 12 weeks on the country chart.

His Second Marriage Ended Amicably

Six years after the album’s release, Merle Haggard and Bonnie Owens would end their marriage in 1978. However, the split didn’t dissolve their friendship—or their musical partnership.

[RELATED: Without This Woman, Merle Haggard Might Have Never Released Hits Like “Mama Tried” and “Working Man”]

Owens served as a bridesmaid in Haggard’s third wedding to country singer Leona Williams. She even continued singing backup vocals for the four-time Grammy Award winner until her death in 2006 at age 76.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images