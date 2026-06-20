On This Day in 1973, Tim Curry Made Theatergoers Shiver With Antici…pation for the First Time at London’s Royal Court Theatre

On this day (June 19) in 1973, The Rocky Horror Show debuted at the Royal Court Theatre in London’s West End. With music, lyrics, and book by Richard O’Brien, directed by Jim Sharman, and starring Tim Curry, the show ran for more than seven years and 2,900 performances across multiple venues in London. Two years later, The Rocky Horror Picture Show premiered in theaters, bringing the production to a wider audience.

O’Brien started working on a musical called They Came from Denton High after being cut from the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar. He channeled his love of low-budget horror movies into the script and lyrics. Sharman was blown away by what O’Brien had created and agreed to helm the production.

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The Rocky Horror Show Debuts in London

According to Broadway Across America, The Rocky Horror Show debuted on a stormy night in London. The evening’s weather set the scene for the show that captivated an unsuspecting audience, including critic Michael Billington. In his review for The Guardian, he praised the musical, writing, “…this show won me over entirely because it achieves the rare feat of being witty and erotic at the same time.” Countless others agreed.

The musical was initially slated to run for three weeks. Then, it was extended multiple times, moving from venue to venue. First, it was transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema. Then, it ran at King’s Road Theatre. When it finally closed in September 1980, it was at the Comedy Theatre.

To the United States and Beyond

The Rocky Horror Show debuted in the United States in 1974 at the Roxy in Los Angeles. Opening night was a star-studded affair. John Lennon, Mick Jagger, Cher, Jack Nicholson, and Angelica Houston were among the celebrities who turned out to see the show that had made waves across the pond.

In September 1975, the film adaptation hit theaters with Tim Curry reprising the role of Dr. Frank N. Furter. The studio had no faith in the film, and it didn’t do well at the box office. However, it became a staple of midnight screenings and grew a cult following. More than five decades later, droves of fans comprised of multiple generations show up in costume, eager to experience Rocky Horror.

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