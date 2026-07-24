On This Day in 1977, Dire Straits Recorded the Demo That Landed Them a Record Deal and Produced an International Hit

On this day (July 24) in 1977, Dire Straits recorded their first five-song demo at Pathway Studios in London, England. One of the songs on the tape was “Sultans of Swing.” After the rough version of the song hit the airwaves, labels took notice. Before long, the band had a record deal and were well on their way to international acclaim.

After forming in 1977, the band cut their first demo at Pathway Studios. The tape included future hit “Sultans of Swing,” as well as “Down to the Waterline” and “Water of Love.” First, they took it to MCA Records, hoping to land a deal. However, they were turned away.

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Eventually, the band sent their demo to Charlie Gillett, host of Honky Tonk on BBC Radio, according to Songfacts. They hoped to get some feedback from the DJ that would improve their chances of landing a deal. Gillett liked what he heard so much that he started playing “Sultans of Swing” on his show in early August. The song became popular among listeners. More importantly, it captured the attention of several labels. In the end, Dire Straits signed with Vertigo.

Dire Straits Caught on Slowly

Things were moving quickly for Dire Straits until their first releases. They released “Sultans of Swing” as the lead single from their debut album in May 1978. It initially failed to chart. Then, they reissued it the following January, roughly six months after their full-length hit record stores.

[RELATED: How One Band’s Terrible Bar Gig Turned Into Dire Straits’ Breakthrough Hit in 1978]

It caught on in the United States first. It debuted on the Hot 100 in February 1979. In April, it peaked at No. 4. It peaked reached No. 8 on the UK Singles Chart the same week. However, the BBC initially refused to play it until after it started climbing the Billboard chart.

“It didn’t get on the radio for one simple reason,” former Dire Straits bassist John Illsley said. “The BBC, which is in charge of pretty much everything in the UK with music, said, ‘We don’t want to play this song because there are too many words in it. Also, it’s quite long. Why is it six minutes?’ That didn’t seem to matter in America, and it was embraced there.”

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