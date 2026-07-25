On This Day in 1980, AC/DC Bounced Back From Tragedy With the Release of One of the Biggest Albums in History

On this day (July 25) in 1980, AC/DC released Back in Black. It was their first album after the death of vocalist Bon Scott and the introduction of Brian Johnson. It was an international hit, topping the charts in multiple countries. Since its release, it has been certified 27x Platinum, making it one of the best-selling albums in history.

After years of determination, the Australian band found international acclaim with their 1977 album Let There Be Rock. They capitalized on that success with Highway to Hell in 1979. It sold well, bringing them a Gold certification in the United States and charting within the top 20 on the Billboard 200. The album’s success was partially due to producer Mutt Lange helping them find a catchy and highly marketable sound.

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They embarked on a massive tour to support Highway to Hell, which included dates in the United Kingdom and France in late 1979 and early 1980. The band was looking forward to finishing the tour and getting to work on their follow-up album. Unfortunately, tragedy struck on February 19, 1980, when vocalist Bon Scott died of alcohol poisoning in London.

AC/DC almost disbanded after losing Scott. They eventually decided to continue moving forward. They held several auditions, but knew they’d found their man when they heard Brian Johnson of Geordie.

Brian Johnson Understood the Spirit of AC/DC

Brian Johnson didn’t just have the right voice for AC/DC. He proved, in a kind of trial by fire, early in his tenure that he understood the heart and soul of the band.

Back in Black stands as a tribute to Bon Scott’s legacy. The LP’s all-black cover is a symbol of their mourning of his loss. The album’s title track is a tribute to him. Angus and Malcolm Young told Johnson to write the lyrics, according to Songfacts.

“They said, ‘It can’t be morbid. It has to be for Bon, and it has to be a celebration,’” Johnson recalled. “I thought, ‘Well, no pressure there, then.’ I just wrote what came to my head, which at the time seemed like mumbo jumbo. ‘Nine lives. Cats eyes. Abusing every one of them and running wild.’ The boys got it, though. They saw Bon’s life in that lyric.”

[RELATED: 3 AC/DC Tracks That Showcase the Evolution of Their Sound Over the Years]

Since its release, Back in Black has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide, putting it among the best-selling albums of all time. It has sold more than 27 million copies in the United States, which makes it the best-selling album that never reached No. 1 on any chart in the country. So, one could say that the fans “got it” as well.

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