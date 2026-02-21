On This Day in 1981, Country’s Reigning Queen Launched a Two-Week Run at No. 1 With One of Her Funniest (and Most Relatable) Songs

Dolly Parton has always been a girl’s girl, one who penned and recorded some of the most relatable country songs of all time. Likewise, Parton earned the admiration of the masses throughout her long and storied career. And quite a few non-country pop fans found appeal in her 1980 hit, “9 To 5”.

On this day, February 21, 1981, Dolly Parton started her two-week run at No. 1 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart with “9 To 5”. Today, it remains one of the most memorable crossover country hits of her career. And it earned Parton a number of Grammy and Academy Award nominations. Parton would take home the gold for Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.

“9 To 5” Remains a Favorite Among Dolly Parton Fans

Dolly Parton wrote “9 To 5” specifically for use in the 1980 comedy film of the same name, which Parton also played a part in. The film, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, was a massive hit internationally and became a comfort film of sorts for women in the workplace.

“9 To 5” was an enormous commercial success for Parton, and it likely would have been as popular if a film wasn’t associated with it. The song was so successful that it sold over one million physical copies. “9 To 5” would peak at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart on this day in 1981, where it would stay for two weeks. The song would stay on the coveted chart for 26 total weeks. The uplifting track was also a hit on other charts. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and the Adult Contemporary chart in the US. The song was also quite a hit in Canada and numerous European countries. Today, “9 To 5” is three times Certified Platinum in the US.

Fun fact: “9 To 5” also features an interesting instrument: Parton’s acrylic nails! Many think the sound heard in the song’s introduction is a typewriter. Parton has said otherwise.

“You know that I wrote that song with my nails,” said Parton in an interview with Howard Stern. “You gotta have acrylic nails to make that real percussive sound.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images