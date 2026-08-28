On This Day in 1982, George Strait Notched His First No. 1 With a Song Recorded for the Movie That Gave Him His Big Screen Debut

On this day (August 28) in 1982, George Strait’s “Fool Hearted Memory” reached the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. It was the first of 44 No. 1 singles for the future King of Country Music. Interestingly, his first chart-topper was tied to his first film role. He recorded the song for The Soldier soundtrack and performed the song during a scene in the film.

After landing his record deal, Strait found immediate success. Two of the three singles from his debut album landed in the top 10. Then, he released “Fool Hearted Memory” as the lead single from his sophomore album, Strait from the Heart. It was the first of two No. 1 singles from the LP.

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Several things had to fall into place behind the scenes for this song to land in Strait’s hands. At the end of the day, though, it all worked well for him.

George Strait Recorded a Memorable Hit for a Forgotten Movie

The story of “Fool Hearted Memory” starts with Byron Hill. He co-wrote the song with George Strait’s producer, Blake Mevis. He had previously written a song for the Exterminator soundtrack. The production company liked what he’d given them so much that they went to him to find a new song for The Soldier.

According to Songfacts, the studio would only use the song under a few conditions. “The studio wanted a major label artist to record the song and perform it in the movie. And they would only commit to the song if it was released as a single,” Hill explained.

Strait and his band appear in The Soldier during an epic bar fight. The chaotic brawl scene includes people getting thrown through tables, hit with pool cues, and plenty of broken beer bottles. In true ’80s action/exploitation film fashion, the bar also features a mud wrestling pit.

[RELATED: 44 Years Ago Today, the “King of Country Music” Made His Film Debut in This Cold War Spy Thriller]

Strait released “Fool Hearted Memory” as the lead single from his sophomore album on May 27, 1982. The Soldier premiered on August 27. The next day, the single reached the top of the chart. It remains a favorite among fans today. The movie, however, has largely been forgotten.

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