On This Day in 1982, the Country Music World Said Goodbye to the Songwriter Who Penned Major Hits for Kenny Rogers, George Jones, and Tammy Wynette

On this day (December 26) in 1982, singer/songwriter Roger Bowling died by suicide after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis. He was 38 years old. While he had a relatively short career as a recording artist, Bowling’s largest impact on country music came from his songwriting. He penned songs that became major hits for the likes of Kenny Rogers, Billie Jo Spears, and more.

Like many songwriters, Bowling didn’t become a household name. However, even those who wouldn’t recognize his name would immediately recognize his work. The Kentucky native was behind some of the biggest country hits of the 1970s. Notably, he co-wrote two of Rogers’ early solo hits. He also penned Spears’ first and only No. 1 country single.

A Brief Look at Roger Bowling’s Biggest Hits

In the late 1970s, Kenny Rogers left his band, the First Edition, and started his solo career as a country artist. He found early chart success in the country music world thanks to a song co-written by Roger Bowling and Hal Bynum. “Lucille” was the second and final single from this 1977 debut self-titled album. It became Rogers’ first No. 1 as a solo act and spent two weeks atop the chart.

Two years later, Rogers had a major hit with “Coward of the County,” penned by Bowling and Billy Edd Wheeler. The song spent two weeks at the top of the country chart and reached the top five of the Hot 100, giving Rogers early crossover success. Moreover, it inspired a 1981 made-for-TV movie of the same name. The movie followed the song’s narrative and featured Rogers’ acting and singing, according to Songfacts.

Bowling was also part of one of George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s big post-divorce hits. He co-wrote “Southern California” with George Richey and Billy Sherrill. The legendary duo released it as a single from their 1977 Greatest Hits compilation. It reached the top five of the country charts.

