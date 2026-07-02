On This Day in 1991, Trisha Yearwood Released an Album With Several Ties to Her Future Husband

On this day (July 2) in 1991, Trisha Yearwood released her self-titled debut album. It peaked at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart and reached No. 31 on the Billboard 200. The LP received its first Platinum certification from the RIAA in March 1992 and its second in December 1994. Additionally, the album produced four top 10 singles, including her No. 1 debut track, “She’s in Love with the Boy.” Interestingly, there are several connections to her future husband, Garth Brooks on the album.

Yearwood made history with her debut outing. First, “She’s in Love with the Boy” made her the first woman to have a debut single reach the top of the country chart. Then, she became the first woman in country music to sell a million copies of her debut album.

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Garth Brooks and Pat Alger wrote “Like We Never Had a Broken Heart.” Yearwood released it as the album’s second single, and it went to No. 4. Brooks also co-wrote “Victim of the Game” with Mark D. Sanders. He recorded it first, for his album No Fences. He also sang backing vocals on both tracks.

Long before Brooks and Yearwood were one of country music’s favorite couples, they were friends and musical collaborators. They met during a demo recording session in 1987, when they were both unsigned and became fast friends. She also sang on his 1991 album Ropin’ the Wind.

Trisha Yearwood Had No Idea Her Debut Single Would Be a Hit

In 2021, Trisha Yearwood celebrated her debut album’s 30th anniversary with a deluxe version of the LP. While promoting the new album, she spoke to People about her history-making debut single.

No one knew the song would be as successful as it was. “It had apparently been around for a few years and had never found the right home. Lucky me!” she said. “We recorded it 100 percent because we liked the song. I loved the story about nobody being good enough for Daddy’s little girl,’ she added.

“I don’t think it was until years later that I realized how lucky I had been to have a song like ‘She’s in Love with the Boy’ in my career,” Yearwood told the publication. “It’s precious to me now because it represents the beginning, and it represents the longevity of a good song and the loyalty of a fanbase.”

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