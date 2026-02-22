On This Day in 2012, We Lost the Guitarist Who Left His Mark on the Careers of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, and Many More

Few guitarists out there can say they’ve worked with Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, Nancy and Frank Sinatra, Brian Wilson, and The Everly Brothers in one breath. That was the case for the legendary Billy Strange. He was one of rock and country’s most famous session musicians, singers, and songwriters.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tragically, Billy Strange passed away on this day, February 22, 2012, at the age of 81. His memory lives on in the hearts of those he loved, as well as fans of his laundry list of credited works. Let’s revisit the icon’s career, shall we?

Remembering the Legacy of Billy Strange

William Everett Strange was born on September 29, 1930, in Long Beach, California. His career kicked off with a bang in the 1960s, starting with a hit he and Mac Davis wrote for Elvis Presley, “A Little Less Conversation”. From there, Strange was closely associated with Presley. He composed the musical soundtrack for his films The Trouble With Girls and Live A Little.

Strange’s career went beyond songwriting into session work, too. He recorded a number of arrangements for the James Bond movies, as well as a number of rockabilly songs. He provided the backing arrangement for the song “You Only Live Twice” by Nancy Sinatra, as well as her duet with Frank Sinatra, “Somethin’Stupid”.

From there, Strange wrote the song “Limbo Rock” for The Champs and Chubby Checker. He played the guitar on several hit songs by The Beach Boys, many of which were from the legendary album Pet Sounds. Strange would play the guitar for countless musicians’ songs through the 1970s. Those include artists like The Ventures to Willie Nelson to Nat King Cole and beyond. His most famous performance is like his track on “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” by Nancy Sinatra. Strange also enjoyed performing music for Disney films, including The Munsters and Batman.

Billy Strange has gotten his flowers over the years, thankfully. He was recognized by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame for his many contributions to the genre, as well as by countless contemporaries who have worked with him.

Billy Strange passed away on February 22, 2012, following a brief illness. He was 81. What a musical life well-lived.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images