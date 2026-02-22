On This Day in 2016, Country Music Said Goodbye to the “Southern Gentleman” Who Scored 16 Straight No. 1 Hits

When fans reflect on the pantheon of great country music singers, Sonny James’ name may not come immediately to mind. However, the “Southern Gentleman” helped shape the genre in the 1960s and early ’70s, scoring 21 No. 1 hits such as “Young Love” and “Bright Lights, Big City.” He also hosted the inaugural Country Music Association Awards ceremony alongside Bobbie Gentry in 1967. On the 10th anniversary of his death (Feb. 22, 2016), we’re taking a closer look at the many accomplishments of Sonny James.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born James Hugh Loden in the small farming town of Hackleburg, Alabama, the young James’ first instrument was fashioned from a molasses bucket. Dubbed “Sonny Boy” by his amateur musician parents, he was just 5 years old when his family earned a regular Saturday slot on a Muscle Shoals radio show.

From there, the family became locally known, then regionally, performing in theaters, auditoriums, and schoolhouses throughout the Southern United States. Eventually, their act was successful enough that James’ father, Archie “Pop” Loden, leased out the family farm and took his family full time.

Sonny James Lived With This Renowned Nashville Producer

Joining the Alabama Army National Guard, Sonny James had to put his music career on hold in 1950 when his unit was deployed during the Korean War. Finishing out his service two years later, James moved to Nashville, where he moved in with a former roommate—singer-producer Chet Atkins.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1950, Sonny James Traded in His Guitar To Serve His Country—and Then Moved in With Chet Atkins and His Wife]

Inking a deal with Capitol Records, James scored his first Top 10 single, “That’s Me Without You,” in 1953. This marked the first of 72 country and pop chart entries from 1953 to 1983—including an unbroken five-year streak of 16 straight Billboard Hot Country No. 1 hits from 1967 to 1971. During that time period, his chart-toppers included “Young Love”, “It’s Just a Matter of Time,” “Empty Arms” and “Since I Met You Baby.”

In addition to his own music career, Sonny James also produced three LPs for teen star Marie Osmond. In 1974, he scored his final chart-topper with “Is It Wrong (For Loving You).”

Sonny James died of natural causes in Nashville on Feb. 22, 2016. He was 87 years old.

Featured image via Getty Images