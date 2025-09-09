On This Day in 1950, Sonny James Traded in His Guitar To Serve His Country—and Then Moved in With Chet Atkins and His Wife

On this day (September 9) in 1950, Sonny James received word that his National Guard unit, the 252nd Truck Company, had been activated. As a result, he put his budding musical career on hold for two years. While serving abroad, James continued to hone his musical skills. When he returned to the United States, he was ready to embark on his solo career.

Sonny James grew up in a musical family. His dad played guitar, fiddle, and banjo. His mother played guitar. Thelma, his older sister, began learning to play guitar as soon as she was old enough to play the instrument. After showing interest in music during Saturday evening jam sessions, James’ father made him an instrument to play. “He cut the molasses bucket in half and used the bottom of it, put a neck on it, and then reversed it. It became the top of a little banjo, but it was tuned like a mandolin,” he told biographer Dave Samuelson. “Then, I graduated to a mandolin and long about that time–I must have been about three or something–I started singing,” he added.

Sonny James Finds Early Success With His Family’s Band

By the mid-1930s, James was traveling around the South with his family band, playing for live audiences and on radio stations. Their reach continued to widen as the years ticked away. And, in 1946, after the end of World War II, the family relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina, to perform on WPTF, a local radio station. While there, James befriended another young musician named Chet Atkins. They lived and played together until the family moved once again.

The family band split in 1950. James’ parents returned to their hometown of Hacklesburg, Alabama, and opened a clothing store. He finished high school, joined the National Guard, and started playing on a network radio show in Memphis, Tennessee. However, that was short-lived. “I was out there doing that when Pop called me. He said, ’Son, Captain Brumley just called and said you all are on active duty.’ I said ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yeah, the conflict they’re having, they’ve placed you all on active duty. They need troops,” James recalled.

James’ Korean War Service

Sonny James spoke briefly about his service in the Korean War with Dave Samuelson. “We were attached to the 2nd U.S. Infantry Division. Our primary mission was to resupply the front line with food, ammunition, gas, personnel, equipment, carry prisoners of war, casualties–just anything,” he explained.

James kept a fiddle and guitar with him while he was in Korea and continued playing. More importantly, he began writing songs. When he arrived in Alabama, around Thanksgiving of 1952, he had a notebook full of songs.

He stayed in his hometown for a couple of weeks before moving to Nashville. There, he once again stayed with Chet Atkins, who had already established a career, and Atkins’ wife. “In the den of his house, we’d each pick up a guitar and I’d sing material. After about two weeks of being together, it was like old times,” James recalled.

Atkins was impressed with his old friend’s talent. As a result, he introduced him to Capitol Records producer Ken Nelson.

Sonny James Finds Post-War Success

Chet Atkins was right about Sonny James. After a few years of minimal chart success, he found his first No. 1 with “Young Love” in 1956. It topped the country and Hot 100 charts, making James one of the first country artists to find crossover success. Eight years later, his career hit its peak.

1964 saw James release his second No. 1, “You’re the Only World I Know.” It was another crossover smash and the beginning of a string of six top-five hits, three of which went to No. 1 on the country chart. Two also topped the Hot 100.

In 1967, he released “Need You,” another crossover No. 1. It started a string of 16 consecutive chart-topping singles that carried him into the early 1970s. He continued to see chart success until the early 1980s. He retired in 1984 to live a quiet life with Doris, his wife since 1967. James passed away in February 2016 at the age of 87.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images