On This Day in 2020, the World Lost Willie Nelson’s Longtime Friend, Drummer, and Occasional “Gun-Toting” Enforcer

On this day (February 11) in 2020, Paul English died of acute pneumonia in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 87. The public remembers him as Willie Nelson’s longtime friend and drummer. Their friendship was the inspiration for the classic tune “Me and Paul” as well as Nelson’s 2022 memoir Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship. Behind the scenes, he was Nelson’s enforcer and saved his life at least once early in his career.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nelson and English met long before they became musical collaborators. In fact, English didn’t play drums at the time. He was Nelson’s musical mentor’s brother. In his book, It’s a Long Story: My Life, Nelson referred to him as a “gun-toting, fun-loving outlaw with plenty of charm and no fears.” However, he had enough rhythm to keep time for Willie on a cardboard box while he performed on his daily radio show. This led to him sitting in with Nelson in Texas dive bars. Later, English would become Nelson’s full-time drummer, bookkeeper, and much more, according to Rolling Stone.

Paul English Saved Willie Nelson’s Life and Made Sure He Got Paid

When Willie Nelson first moved to Nashville from Texas, he lived in a trailer park and struggled to make ends meet. At the same time, he was seemingly watching one up-and-coming artist after another catapult to fame while he was still trying relentlessly to sell songs.

Finally, depression set in, and Nelson decided to end his life. One night, while drunk, he lay down in a Nashville street waiting for an incoming car to do the job for him. No cars came by, so he returned to the bar to drink. The next day, Paul English took him out for lunch and boosted his spirits.

“It was good being with someone who seemed to believe in me more than I believed in myself,” Nelson wrote in his 2022 book. “He really believed in a rosy future when I couldn’t afford to buy my wife a dozen roses.”

English also made sure Nelson and the band got paid for the work they put in every night. In an Instagram post celebrating the late legend, Micah Nelson wrote about English’s days as his dad’s enforcer. “He carried a pistol and had to use it more than once, dealing with shady promoters. He looked after my dad for many years on the road, especially in those early days,” Nelson wrote. Then, he added, “He was never anything but kind to me.”

Paul English was much more than a drummer. He was, by all accounts, Willie Nelson’s best friend and right-hand man. It doesn’t seem like a dramatic overstatement to suggest that Nelson wouldn’t be where he is today without the support, guidance, and fearlessness of English, a true Outlaw legend.

Featured Image by Chris McKay/Getty Images