On This Day, Johnny Cash and George Harrison’s Homes Were Broken Into in Different Years With Very Different Outcomes

On this day (December 23) in 1981, Johnny Cash, his family, and some friends were sitting down for Christmas dinner at their home in Jamaica when three armed men broke into the home and robbed the family. Nearly two decades later, on December 23, 1999, former Beatle George Harrison’s Maui, Hawaii, home was broken into. However, he was not there at the time. Moreover, his intruder seemingly had less violent plans.

According to Mojo, Cash and his family and friends were spending the holidays in the Montego Bay home. On the night in question, they were having an early Christmas dinner when three masked men barged into the home. They were armed with a pistol, a hatchet, and a knife. Upon entering the home, one shouted, “Somebody’s gonna die here tonight.”

“One of the bandits said they were going to take us around the house and to our rooms so we could give them all our money and valuables,” John Carter Cash recalled. “We were at their mercy, not that they seemed to have any,” he added. Carter Cash, only 11 years old at the time, had a gun held to his head while one of the intruders yelled his demands.

The ordeal went on for three hours. In the end, the intruders locked the Cash family in the cellar and made off with more than $35,000 in cash and valuables.

George Harrison’s Holiday Burglary Is Hilarious in Comparison

George Harrison purchased a home in Maui, Hawaii, in the early 1980s. It was a place for him and his wife, Olivia, to escape the public eye and relax. However, when the Christmas season of 1999 came around, the Harrisons were in the United Kingdom.

On December 23, 1999, 27-year-old Cristin Keleher let herself into the Harrisons’ Maui home and made herself comfortable. According to Beatles Bible, she found a frozen pizza in the freezer and cooked it. Additionally, she drank a soda, called her mother, and started washing her laundry. She also unknowingly tripped the house’s alarm system.

Keleher’s laundry hadn’t finished when the police arrived. They arrested her on charges of theft and burglary. The next year, the court sentenced her to four months behind bars.

Things could have taken a darker tone had the Harrisons been home, though. When the police asked her why she was in the home, Keleher claimed to have a “psychic connection” with the former Beatle. Additionally, the court revealed that she had been stalking Harrison for years.

Interestingly, a little more than a week later, on December 30, 1999, a man broke into the Harrisons’ Friar Park home in Oxfordshire, England. He violently attacked Harrison, stabbing him multiple times in the chest. Fortunately, Olivia intervened, hitting the assailant with a fireplace poker and a heavy table lamp, knocking him out until police arrived.

