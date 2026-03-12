George Harrison Originally Offered This Song to Eric Clapton Before Giving it to Guitarist, and Traveling Wilburys Collaborator, Gary Moore

In 1989, George Harrison offered four songs he had written to Eric Clapton for his eleventh album, Journeyman. Clapton ended up using Harrison’s “Run So Far,” while the other three didn’t make the cut, including a track called “That Kind of Woman.”



Although Clapton recorded “That Kind of Woman” during the Journeyman sessions, it was Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist Gary Moore’s version that was released first on his eighth album, Still Got the Blues.



Harrison’s lyrics describe the perfect woman for him.



She’s that kind of woman

No doubt about how she feels

She’s holding promises

Her eyes won’t tell

Her lips are sealed



And I like her like that

She’s kind of crazy

I think I know what I’m looking for

That kind of woman

I think I know what I’m looking for

That kind of woman



Standing in the doorway

with the sunlight in her hair

She’s watching the wind blow

You know she don’t have a care

The Traveling Wilburys and One of Harrison’s Favorite Guitarists

While working on Still Got Blues, Moore also collaborated with the Traveling Wilburys, playing on the band’s 1990 single “She’s My Baby.”



“Gary lives by me, he is my neighbor, and he has been around for a long time, but I’ve known him for just about four or five years now, since he moved and lived near me,” recalled Harrison in a 1990 interview. “When we did that song [“She’s My Baby’], I just thought ‘Well, it has to have a guitar solo put on it. I could just imagine me or Jeff Lynne trying to figure out a guitar solo that would not really be in that style. I thought, ‘Well, why not just get Gary to play it?’ He came along; it took him five minutes. It’s brilliant, great player.”

From blues and harder rock, Moore crossed genres, beginning in the late ’60s alongside late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott in the band Skid Row before his solo career took off during the 1970s, along with the success of his 1979 song, “Parisienne Walkways.” By the 1980s, Moore gravitated toward harder rock and metal, then returned to his original sound on his 1990 album Still Got the Blues.



Moore, who released his seventeenth and final album, Bad for You Baby, in 2008, three years before his death at age 58, was also one of Harrison’s favorite guitarists. “He is, actually,” Harrison said of Moore when asked if the guitarist was one of his favorites. “I don’t know if from his records yet, if that’s come across, but I’ve had the privilege of seeing him playing just in a little room quietly, and he is incredible.”



Harrison added, “Apart from the fact that he is fast, it’s not just the speed that impresses me, but he’s got a great sense of melody and improvisation and also pitch. When he bends those strings, he goes straight to the note. It’s not all flapping about like a lot of players.”



In 2025, Clapton finally released his 1989 recording of “That Kind of Woman” as a bonus track on the Journeyman: Deluxe Edition.



Though Harrison was a fan of friend Clapton’s guitar work, he still praised Moore’s playing.



“He’s an unbelievable guitar player,” said Harrison. “With guitar players like him around, it makes me just feel like a skiffler.”

Photo: Midori Tsukagoshi/Shinko Music/Getty Images