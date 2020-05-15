This episode focuses on Louise Goffin. Her familiar voice is heard all the way from the theme song of popular TV show ‘Gilmore Girls’ to one of her TEN studio albums to her podcast called Song Chronicles.

Not a newcomer to the music business, Louise Goffin played her first gig ever at the age of 17 opening for Jackson Browne and has been recording, writing and producing for most of her life. She even recently completed a 6 month audio engineering course at the legendary Blackbird Studio and plans to release yet another new album this year called “Two Different Movies”.

Based in Nashville, TN, songwriter Chris Lindsey (Every Time I Hear That Song / Blake Shelton, Poison and Wine / The Civil Wars) has set out to discover what makes creative people tick. Starting with what he knows – writing – and branching out to various aspects of the music industry, Pitch List explores what it means to be a songwriter, and ultimately, a person. Join us as we talk with some of music’s hit writers at the top of our Pitch List.

Chris Lindsey has created major hits for Taylor Swift, The Civil Wars, Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kellie Pickler, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill , Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Lonestar, and many others. Lindsey has over 250 commercial recordings of his songs selling 90 Million records and counting.