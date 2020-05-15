Prine Time is a monthly podcast with hosts, bluesman deluxe Billy Prine and roots music producer Michael Dinallo. Prine Time is co-produced by Douglas Hudson.

In its second episode, Billy talks with Jerry Phillips, son of the late Sam Phillips, founder of Sun Records. They discuss Jerry and his brother Knox producing John Prine’s Pink Cadillac album, Sam with Elvis, Howlin’ Wolf, Charlie Rich, etc., Jerry’s recording philosophy, and an all female radio station from the mid 50s.

Featured music is “Misery Train” by Billy Prine from his upcoming (Fall 2020) release and Will Kimbrough’s version of Charlie Rich’s “Sittin’ and Thinkin’” from the album Feel Like Going Home: The Songs of Charlie Rich.

Michael Dinallo produced both tracks.

Samuel Cornelius Phillips (January 5, 1923 – July 30, 2003), better known as Sam Phillips, was an American record producer who played an important role in the emergence of rock and roll as the major form of popular music in the 1950s. He is most notably attributed with the discovery of Elvis Presley, and is associated with several other noteworthy rhythm and blues and rock and roll stars of the period.

Phillips was a native of Florence, Alabama and a graduate of Coffee High School.

