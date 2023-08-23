Remember When Frank Zappa Got Banned from ‘Saturday Night Live?’

Hosting Saturday Night Live is a coveted role for many people in the entertainment industry. On top of it being a time-honored institution, it just seems plain fun, so why wouldn’t you jump at the chance to host?

Well, apparently it’s something you need to apply some thought to before saying yes. Frank Zappa agreed to take on the role in 1978, failed to live up to his duties, and was promptly banned from ever doing it again. The SNL team doesn’t give second chances lightly.

Zappa was notoriously flighty and wild, so it’s not too much of a surprise that he would be hard to corral for a live broadcast. But, the uncomfortable atmosphere that Zappa drummed up was shocking even with that in mind.

Instead of leaning earnestly into the hosting role, Zappa decided to play it off with a blasé demeanor. During his opening monologue, Zappa made sure the audience knew he was reading off of cue cards and subsequently thwarted any chance of pulling off the jokes with a light touch.

Even before the cameras started rolling, Zappa set himself up for failure by refusing to meet with the SNL writers and producers in the week leading up to his starring moment. The whole thing was more or less disastrous, prompting the SNL team to nip any future Zappa appearances on the show in the bud.

At least his performances as the musical guest went alright. He performed “Cocaine Decisions” and “The Torture Never Stops” in between his sketch segments. Zappa’s stellar musicianship could not be denied while his on-camera skills left a little to be desired.

Zappa certainly isn't the only musician to be banned from the famous sketch show.

(Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images)