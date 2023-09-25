7 Songs to Prepare You for Fall

We’ve officially entered the first week of the fall season, the perfect time to refresh your playlists. If you are searching for cozy, autumn-inspired tracks to add to your music rotation, look no further.

From a George Strait classic to a mellow cut from The Kinks, here are seven songs to help you settle into the fall season.

1. “Harvest Moon”

This Neil Young classic, named after the moon phase tied to the autumnal equinox, is a gorgeous and romantic track perfectly themed for your seasonal playlists.

2. “The Chill of an Early Fall”

The title track of country hitmaker George Strait‘s eleventh studio album, “Chill of an Early Fall,” became a Top 5 hit in 1991. The track uses the season’s drop in temperature as a metaphor for the narrator’s fears about the intentions of his lover’s close friend.

3. “Autumn Almanac”

Penned by frontman Ray Davies, “Autumn Almanac” is a groovy, imagery-driven track from English rock outfit The Kinks. The band’s 1967 single is a laid-back and lighthearted psych-folk track that’s the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing fall night.

4. “Autumn In New York”

The arrival of the fall season is always memorable, but it’s an especially magical moment within the busy landscapes of New York City. Over the decades, dozens of artists have covered this classic jazz track, which pays tribute to the city’s unique qualities.

5. “Autumn Town Leaves”

Celebrated singer/songwriter Sam Beam, who performs and records as Iron & Wine, paints a landscape of love and longing in the fall season with this cut from his 2018 EP, Weed Garden.

6. “Autumn Leaves”

This jazz and pop standard is another classic that’s been recorded by a lengthy list of artists from across genres. “Autumn Leaves” is a poetic and powerful song about missing the one you love as time continues to drift by.

7. “Autumn’s Not That Cold”

Country artist Lorrie Morgan starts her 1991 album Something In Red with “Autumn’s Not That Cold.” The track, penned by Skip Ewing and Max D. Barnes, offers inspiration for anyone entering the season fresh out of a failed relationship.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns