Every Song on Ariana Grande’s ‘Yours Truly’ Ranked

The 10-year anniversary of Ariana Grande’s Yours Truly is coming up quickly. The debut album helped Grande to separate herself from her Nickelodeon image and showcased her capability of being the next big thing in pop. In honor of the anniversary, we take a look back at the 12 tracks on the record and rank them from top to bottom.

Videos by American Songwriter

12. “Piano”

“Piano” is cute and an early example of Grande’s affinity for classic dance music. It would fit perfectly in any DJ’s rotation if they hoped to conjure up the energy of clubs in the ’00s, but it’s not Grande’s best. She has many more retro-flavored songs on this record that are created with a lighter touch. We love “Piano,” but it’s an easy choice for No. 12.

11. “Popular Song” (Feat. MIKA)

“Popular Song” feels like a full circle moment for Grande as she is currently donning a pink gown as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked. Prior to her landing that dream role, she was getting as close to it as she could with “Popular Song.” The track borrows its refrain from Glinda’s song “Popular” in the stage musical. The song’s only demerit is its potential to be a little cheesy for those who didn’t make theater their life in high school.

10. “Right There” (Feat. Big Sean)

Next, we come up on Grande’s first of many collaborations with Big Sean, “Right There.” It’s a tried and true pop tune, but there isn’t much there to help it stand out. If it wasn’t chosen to become a single and the rapper hadn’t agreed to add a feature, it would likely get lost in the minutia of the rest of the album.

9. “Daydreamin'”

“Daydreamin'” is the very fiber of Grande’s being. From the start of her career, she made her love of vintage things well-known. From her ’60s-inspired hairstyle to her crooning vocals, Grande could have easily made waves if she had been alive back in that era. The only reason we haven’t ranked “Daydreamin'” higher is the fact that she has other songs on this album that mix modern and retro more seamlessly.

8. “Baby I”

On top of her mod influences, Grande is also a fan of ’00s R&B. That affinity is made well known in “Baby I.” Early on, Grande earned comparisons to Mariah Carey. This song was likely the main piece of evidence for that connection. One can’t help but dance when this one comes on, but we have to rank it somewhat low given that it is somewhat of a pastiche and has less of Grande’s unique sound that she would go on to hone in subsequent albums.

7. “Lovin’ It”

“Lovin’ It” is similarly ’00s R&B coded. Nevertheless, this song has something that makes it a little more grounded in 2013 than “Baby I.” It’s a certified earworm and infuses more modern sensibilities than some of the other tracks on this record.

6. “You’ll Never Know”

It’s impossible to sit still while listening to “You’ll Never Know.” You’ll need your dancing shoes fastened on tight when this one comes on. The beat is as melodic as Grande’s vocals, making it nearly impossible for this song to not burrow its way into your mind. As far as non-singles go, this track is undoubtedly one of the standouts on the record.

5. “Tattooed Heart”

As anyone who had the pleasure of seeing Grande live on her Honeymoon Tour will know, “Tattooed Heart” is one of the best showcases of her vocals to date. Grande once again dips into her vintage influences for this track and comes out the other side with something undeniably stunning. Though it is perhaps the song that is most steeped in a doo-wop sound, it’s too stellar to discredit as being an imitation.

4. “Better Left Unsaid”

“Better Left Unsaid” is the better of the two classic dance tracks on this record (with the other being “Piano”). “Better Left Unsaid” can be seen as a precursor to her second studio album, My Everything. With that in mind, this track was way ahead of the curve as far as Grande’s career goes.

3. “The Way”

We love “The Way” for many reasons. It was Grande’s first single from this record and as such helped to launch this era of her career. Plus, it featured Mac Miller and we will always have a soft spot for Grande’s relationship with the late rapper. We have no qualms with “The Way” being chosen as a single. It was the perfect choice to help set Grande up for a skyrocketing career in pop music.

2. “Almost Is Never Enough” (Feat. Nathan Sykes)

Grande excels at a ballad. Her vocals don’t need to be bolstered by flashy production. Some of her most timeless offerings come in the ballad persuasion, including this duet with Nathan Sykes. “Almost Is Never Enough” shines a light on Grande’s acrobatic vocal chops. With this track, she primed herself as the next great pop diva.

1. “Honeymoon Avenue”

We have to give the No. 1 spot to the opening track on Yours Truly, “Honeymoon Avenue.” It’s a sweeping orchestral track and the perfect curtain draw on this cinematic and vintage-inspired record. The song dates back to even before the release of Yours Truly, making it the perfect bridge between a Grande that just dabbled in music and one that made it her main focus.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)