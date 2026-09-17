Remember When The Beach Boys Released a Diss Track at This Musical Rival?

We often think of a diss track as something that’s thrown between two musical acts in stereotypically “assertive” genres, like rock ‘n’ roll, modern pop, and hip-hop. The way lyrics and melody interplay helps artists get strong messages across while also delivering a catchy groove, which softer bands can’t always afford in their delivery. Take, for example, The Beach Boys—not necessarily the first group one would think of when considering the history of the diss track, but there they are.

The quintessential surf-pop group from California didn’t come across as a band with a lot of beef. Their main priorities were surfing, driving around, and pretty girls—usually in that specific order. However, some friendly competition did arise between The Beach Boys and The Four Seasons, an East Coast pop band fronted by Frankie Valli. The geographical opposition between the two groups helped set the stage for a competition largely fought in the mainstream music charts.

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Much like The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, these two groups didn’t take offense to one another, per se. But there’s only room for one band to come out on top, and each group wanted to be King of the Mountain, so to speak. This lukewarm rivalry first showed up on The Beach Boys’ side with the 1963 track, “Surfer’s Rule”.

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The Four Seasons Respond to The Beach Boys’ Diss Track

“Surfer’s Rule” is tucked in the middle of the B-side to Surfer Girl, The Beach Boys’ third album. The song covers the usual Beach Boys topics: surfing and driving. However, the outro takes a dig at their East Coast counterparts with the repeated lines, “Surfers rule / Four Seasons, you better believe it.”

The Four Seasons responded in a much more dramatic fashion and without naming The Beach Boys outright. Instead, they opted for a song that merely painted surfing in a darker, more dangerous light. Discourage the kids from surfing, and maybe it becomes less popular. The Four Seasons’ “No Surfin’ Today” is the recounting of someone who lost their surfer girl to the “angry sea.”

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“Way out beyond the reef / They said don’t go / The under tide’s so deep / Drag you down below / Drag you down below / Angry sea, took my love from me / No surfing today.”

The Four Seasons’ album that featured “No Surfin’ Today”, Born To Wander, only peaked at No. 84 following its February 1964 release. The Beach Boys, on the other hand, peaked at No. 7.

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