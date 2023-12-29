Review: Alejandro Escovedo, Shovels & Rope and More Pay Tribute to Kevn Kinney

Videos by American Songwriter

VARIOUS ARTISTS

LET’S GO DANCING: A COMPILATION CELEBRATING THE SONGS OF KEVN KINNEY

(Tasty Good Records)

****

At first glance, Kevn Kinney, the erstwhile leader of the band Drivin’ n Cryin’, might seem an unlikely subject for a tribute album… or more precisely, eventual four tribute albums. After all, by most measures, he’s considered a cult artist at best. Even the spelling of his first name wouldn’t seem to bode well for any artist aspiring to attain marquee stature. Yet the fact that the album’s producer — specifically, Kinney’s wife Anna Jensen—reckoned that four albums were needed to do due diligence speaks not only to her duties and devotion but also to the need to avoid any backlog.

So too, for an artist who doesn’t necessarily rely on the familiarity factor, the songs shared here are remarkably accessible and otherwise amiable. That’s evident from the outset courtesy of Parker Gispert’s take on “Together” and Shelly Colvin’s collaboration with Dylan LeBlanc on “Save For Me.” Paterson Hood’s rendition of the title track also adds to the sense of celebration. The only jarring moment of the entire set comes courtesy of the Violent Femmes’ Gordon Gano’s roughshod read of “Gotta Move On.” Otherwise, the set is mostly wistful and winsome, hardly a surprise because this album, like most other tributes, is meant to be celebratory in tone and treatment.

While those less familiar with Kinney’s music might be reticent to indulge in what might appear to be an overwhelming indoctrination, —hardly an exaggeration considering the fact the entire tribute will eventually entail four physical albums released every three months, in addition to new singles and a final 100 songs that will be released digitally—the list of participants might be enough to persuade the uninitiated. This volume alone includes contributions from Alejandro Escovedo, Elf Power, Erin Rae, Shovels & Rope, and the Great Lake Swimmers, all in addition to those artists cited above. Hopefully, then, that ought to serve both the plan and the purpose. Those who select this particular dance card ought to be pleased that they did.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for the Georgia Music Hall of Fame