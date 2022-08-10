Review: Kenny Roby is a Proven Perfectionist

Kenny Roby/Kenny Roby/Royal Potato Family

Four Out of Five Stars

Kenny Roby’s been a fierce proponent of unassuming Americana for more than 25, beginning with his role with the much-acclaimed alt-country combo 6 String Drag, and continuing with a prolific solo career that now includes seven superb solo albums since 1999. That said, he purveys an unassuming style, one that shares a certain ache and weariness one might expect to hear from such a tireless troubadour. Nevertheless, it’s an unpretentious approach that frequently musters a compelling chorus well worth repeating. I’m gonna leave it behind baby…Once I cross that Virginia line, I’m gonna leave it behind, he insists on the song titled, quite naturally, “Leave It Behind.” It’s the kind of resolve one might naturally expect from an artist who’s maintained his unfailing devotion to form for well over a quarter century.

Still, Roby doesn’t revert to melancholia simply for the sake of dwelling in despair. On songs such as “New Day,” Only Once” “Sailor’s Request,” “Ain’t Your Baby No More,” and “I Don’t Believe in Magic,” he summons sentiments that are both touching and tender, courtesy of earnest, emotive melodies that are immediately affecting and quietly compelling. He’s aided by a sympathetic group of collaborators—guitarist and keyboard player Daniel Littleton, bassist Jeff Hill, and drummer Tony Leone, among them. Notably too, he enlists some formidable special guests, including guest vocalists Amy Helm and Dori Freeman, as well as John Sebastian, who contributes harmonica to several songs, among them, ironically, “I Don’t Believe It’s Magic,” which some might consider a retort to Sebastian and Lovin’ Spoonful’s classic “Do You Believe in Magic.”

That’s uncertain, but what is clear is that Rob is an accomplished singer/songwriter, and even when he opts for some unsettling circumstance, as with the somewhat snaky “What’s Happening Here” and the ominous, though oblique “Married To a Train,” which finds Sebastian’s harp enhancing the eerie ambiance, the music is just as captivating regardless. One need only listen to quiet contemplative ballads like “God Sized Hole” and “Suzanne” to recognize the pull and the passion Roby invests in his songs.

Longtime admirers will welcome this latest addition to Roby’s resume, while newcomers should be happy to have finally discovered this steadfast troubadour, even if it’s belatedly. After all, Roby’s talents are timeless.



Photo by Amy Laber / Royal Potato Family