‘The Voice’ Champion Huntley Shares Sneak Peek Into His First Nashville Songwriting Session

The Voice fans have been hungry for new Huntley music since the Virginia blues-rocker took home the season 24 title. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter made it clear he was in no rush after his victory. He took some time to decompress with family before hitting the ground running with nationwide performances. However, Huntley has whet listeners’ appetites with social media glimpses into his songwriting process. And recently, fans were ecstatic to see the vocal powerhouse accelerate that process.

Videos by American Songwriter

Huntley Shares Photo From First Songwriting Session After ‘The Voice’ Win

On Wednesday (May 1), The Song House, a Nashville songwriters collective, shared a video of Huntley’s songwriting session to its official Instagram account.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Performs Mournful Original Tune]

In the clip, Huntley talks about the gap between expectation and reality after winning The Voice. “Waking up the next morning to an empty hotel room, it just felt a lot different than I thought it was going to be,” he said. “When you get on the other side, it’s not always like the grass is greener.”

Next, Huntley set those complicated emotions to music with a powerful song called “Welcome to the Lonely.” Woke up in Burbank, California / Stared at the Denny’s across the street, he sang. Four floors down for some coffee / But there’s no one here with me.

Huntley Reveals His “Pinch-Me” Experiences

The Voice is in the market for a new champion, with season 25 currently in full swing. Viewers will learn the winner during the two-part live finale May 20-21. It wasn’t terribly long ago that Huntley was in the top 12 finalists’ position — gearing up for the Live Shows. Like Huntley, one of the remaining 12 will walk away with $100,000 in their pocket and a recording contract with Republic Records.

The long-haired, raspy-voiced rocker recently reminisced about life post-victory. Huntley shared his biggest “pinch myself” moments with NBC Insider.

“Definitely the venues and places that I’m playing, but also the recognition from everyday people when I walk the street. People recognize me and I realize I was on a national television show, and it wasn’t a dream, and I got hugged by Gwen Stefani at the end of the season,” he gushed.

The biggest ‘pinch myself’ moment came “when I got to sing the National Anthem in Tampa Bay [at an NFL Playoff game] and they had me shooting the cannons off the pirate ship,” Huntley said.

What a thrill that must have been for the lifelong Buccaneers fan.

Featured image via @AndyVermaut on X