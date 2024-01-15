Review: Martin Zellar Regains his Momentum

Martin Zellar

Head West

Owen Lee Recordings

Four Out of Five Stars

Though he can hardly be considered a household name, Martin Zellar does possess a storied history nonetheless. For example, there are those that have fond memories of his stint as lead singer and chief songwriter in the Minneapolis-based band Gear Daddies, a pioneering Americana outfit that made some headway from the mid ‘80s onward. Nevertheless, the fact that Head West is Zellar’s first new album in eleven years makes it clear that he ought to expand his presence and elevate his profile.



That said, Zellar has more or less maintained the same sound he procured with the Gear Daddies over the course of his solo career, and true to form, Head West is an excellent example of the fact that he’s maintained his persona as a heartland hero, one who’s driven by the same desire and determination as others of that ilk—Springsteen, Seger and Mellencamp included. The rugged and resolute title track, the tenacious travelogue “Texas Just Won’t End,” the percussive pacing of “Big City Man,” and the unabashedly exuberant “We Ran Wild (Back in the Day)” reflect an incessant drive and deliberation stoked by aclear dedication to form.

That’s not to say Zellar is ever amiss when it comes to songs of a heartfelt variety as well. The tender strains of “Better Off Apart” and the emotive ballad “Boats Slowly Sinking”—both of which find Zellar sharing vocals with guest Presley Haile—tug at the heartstrings and easily engage the listener through sentiment and sensitivity. The same can be said of the dreamy desire that echos through “Forty Years Along” and “Much More Than This.” For its part, “Goodbye Wild Bill” hints at a sound that originates south of the border but resonates into the far reaches of the great Southwest, just as the rambling “Anyone But Me” provides ideal accompaniment for any road warrior anxious to explore distant horizons, either real or imagined.



It’s also worth noting that the new album was conceived as a family affair, given that Zellar’s eldest son Wilson engineered, mixed, and mastered the album and also contributed all the guitar tracks, and that his youngest son, Owen, served as assistant engineer and primary engineer on the vocal tracks. His 13-year-old daughter Clementine played percussion, while wife Carolyn took the photos that adorn the album cover.



Nevertheless, as its title implies, Head West is obsessed with wanderlust, and it’s that sense of eager abandon that drives these melodies and gives them their vibrant spirit and sheen. After being away way too long, it’s good to know Zellar hasn’t lost either his direction or his desire.

