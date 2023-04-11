Review: Soul Legend William Bell Records Another Classic

William Bell

One Day Closer to Home

(Wilbe Records)

4 out of 5 stars

Five seconds into the opening track of veteran soul man William Bell’s 15th studio album, he shouts, “Oh yeah!”

That excited exclamation summarizes his vibrant approach to creating timeless music, even at the age of 83.

The Memphis-born, Atlanta-based singer/songwriter’s new release, back on his own Wilbe label, is his first since the critically acclaimed This is Where I Live in 2016. That was on the revived Stax imprint, the initial home for Bell’s early ’60s classics, “You Don’t Miss Your Water,” “I Forgot to Be Your Lover,” and “Private Number,” among many others.

But don’t think because this is on Bell’s tiny indie imprint it’s not as professionally crafted as any major label recording. He has always hired top-shelf musicians, typically uses a horn section, and produces a dozen originals (he penned or co-wrote all but one) with a smooth, yet not overly slick sheen.

Bell knows his groove is in mid-tempo, sultry bluesy music, and he generally sticks to that. His voice exhibits little of the deterioration found in many singers his age, although a slight rasp adds authenticity to these intimate found love/lost love stories.

When he sings I’m longing for that human touch, let’s make loving great again, or everybody goes to heaven, but nobody wants to die, he obviously believes every word. Anyone who thinks his best songwriting days are in the rearview mirror just needs to spin the heartbreaking “In a Moment of Weakness,” a love song to someone who rescues the protagonist (maybe Bell) during the titular time, singing without you I would surely die, with a low boil intensity that sends chills. He gets backwoods funky on the title track, stripping down to a tough, swampy, blues attack. It’s a refreshing change from the sweeter ballads that dominate the set and makes a viable template for a full album tilling similar soil. Ditto for the rocking “Georgia Peach” that closes the collections with a thumping edge.

The occasional use of the violin is another highlight. It’s an unusual but potent addition to soul-brimming songs such as “When I Stop Loving You,” and “I Will Remember Tonight.” On the debit side are the overly sugary supporting vocals that often seem superfluous.

But that’s a minor complaint for an album filled with charmingly crafted gems that sound as pertinent and heartfelt today as in Bell’s prime.

Far from retiring and fading gracefully into his final years, on One Day Closer to Home, William Bell seems like he’s just getting warmed up.

