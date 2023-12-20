Review: Sylvia Tyson Bids a Fond Farewell

Videos by American Songwriter

Sylvia Tyson

At the End of the Day

Stony Plain

Four Out of Five Stars

Though famously known as half the duo Ian & Sylvia, which featured her and her recently departed husband, singer/songwriter Ian Tyson, Sylvia Tyson can claim an impressive repertoire all on her own. A seminal Canadian chanteuse of elevated standing, she holds to a classic folk tradition through songs that are both sensitive and sublime. While the title itself indicates that it will cap her career, At the End of the Day is evidence of the fact that she’s still at the peak of her prowess. Inspired by a life well-lived, it’s spawned from memories, both good and band, and all that made them so memorable.

Indeed, in the notes that accompanied the album, Tyson says of the title, “It irritated me that this phrase has become a kind of throwaway line used by CNN expert commentators. I think it has much deeper meaning.”

She effectively elaborates on that premise throughout, carefully delving into each song with poignancy and precision. Many—the title track, “Sweet Agony,” “Generous Heart,” “I Never Got Over You,” “Leaves in the Storm,” “Angels In Troubled Times,” and “Not Quite Rain” in particular—offer testament from a seemingly personal perspective. While those trappings are both tender and touching, other tracks manage to take a more upbeat approach. “Cynical Little Love Song,” its title aside, comes across like a stately European waltz, while “Long Chain of Love”—a narrative about family ties as relating to the role women play in the lifelines—is grounded with a genuine sense of celebration. Likewise, the sympathetic strains of “No Crowd No Show,” which Tyson describes as a protest song of sorts, contrasts with the barroom bluster of “Now Tell Me That You’ve Got the Blues,” easily the most rousing song in the set.

Through it all, Tyson’s delicately defined delivery leaves a lasting impression, and its wake, an ideal example of genuine folk finesse. If Tyson makes good on her promise to make this her swan song, consider it a fond farewell. On the other hand, these bittersweet ballads can’t help but make one wish there could be so many more efforts to come.

Photo by Deborah Samuel