‘The Voice’ Fans Erupt as Huntley Is Named Season 24 Winner

Following the news that Team Niall’s Huntley won Season 24 of The Voice, the show’s fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

Videos by American Songwriter

Huntley was dubbed the winner during the Season 24 finale on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Team Reba’s Ruby Leigh came in as the runner with Mara Justine, Jacquie Roar, and Lila following respectively.

Huntley quickly became a force to be reckoned with on The Voice following the Blind Auditions round where he performed The Black Crowes’ She Talks to Angels. He picked Niall Horan to be his coach following a four-chair turn.

During the Battles round, he became a huge hit among the Coaches. While working with fellow Team Niall contestant Brailey Lenderman, he sang Hold My Hand by Hootie & the Blowfish. He then proceeded to the Knockouts where Horan stated that his performance of Bon Jovi’s Wanted Dead or Alive was the “best Knockout” he had ever seen.

While in the finals, Huntley performed his rendition of Another Love by Tom Odell and Higher by Creed. He also sang Knocking on Heaven’s Door by Bob Dylan as a duet with his coach, Horan.

After Huntley was announced the Season 24 winner, The Voice fans spoke out on X. “Team Niall wins two times in a row and that makes coach Niall winning his first two seasons at the voice!!” one fan wrote. “He’s the real champ! Gina Miles and Huntley are both deserved winners! Team Niall slay forever!”

An admirer of Huntley couldn’t help but get LOUD when they heard the big news. “Sorry not sorry if my mom and I just woke up the neighbors,” they declared with cry-laughing emojis and all caps. “He did it! Huntley won!!! Our Fredericksburg rocker did it! Congratulations Huntley and Niall Horan!”

(Feature Image By The Voice/X)