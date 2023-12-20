3 Movies Every Fan of The Clash Should See

Born in 1976, the British band The Clash has become known as one of the most significant in the latter half of the 20th century when it comes to punk rock. Fronted by Joe Strummer, who passed away in 2002 at the age of 52, The Clash is significant, catchy, and sinks into your soul.

But the group is not just one to enjoy on wax or radio. It is also shown in important ways via the silver and small screens. Below, we share three movies that every fan of the influential British rock band should see.

1. The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012)

This 2012 movie is known as the most essential biography of the band, which, despite its punk roots, also played stadium shows in the U.S. It also dives deeply into the breakup of the band, which shocked many of their fans. According to IMDB, the dissolving of the band is “the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll tragedy.” Told from the mouths of the members themselves, see a trailer for the film below.

2. London Town (2016)

This 2016 dramatic film is all about the impact The Clash can have on young, impressionable music fans. It tells the story of two young people who meet fatefully on a train. The girl tells the boy all about the band and their ethics, from racial harmony to working-class unity. The movie demonstrates the transformative power of music on someone’s mindset, and in this story, how they present themselves to the world. Check out a trailer for the British film below.

3. Rude Boy (1980)

This slightly strange film from 1980 tells the story of Ray Gange who leaves his job at a New York City sex shop to become a roadie for The Clash. It includes footage of the band playing live on several tours, as well as shots of them in the studio working on the band’s sophomore record, Give ‘Em Enough Rope. Check out a trailer for this unique film below.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images