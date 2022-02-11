Review: Witness Another Frank Turner Tutorial

Frank Turner/FTHC/XTRA Mile Recordings

3.5 Out of Five Stars

Frank Turner is one irascible individual. A singer and songwriter who’s made his mark as a punk protagonist, he’s a throwback to the seminal ‘70s sound that found the Sex Pistols, the Clash, the Buzzcocks, and any number of other outfits that built their careers on projecting an insurgent attitude. He’s always been unapologetic—apocalyptic in a way—but with FTHC he goes the extra mile, spanning selected subjects that range from the unsettled emotions that have been so prevalent of late (adroitly expressed in “Haven’t Been Doing So Well”) to a eulogy for his late friend Scott Hutchinson, a member of the band Frightened Rabbit (the measured emotion given “A Wave Across the Bay”). Nevertheless, it’s his vitriolic attitude that makes the most emphatic impression, an overtly intense sound that leaves little doubt as to any unapologetic intents.

Consequently, being the hardcore hero he fancies himself to be, he moves most of the music at a rapid pace, making no attempt to belie anger or animosity in the process. This is, after all, a man who boldly titled an earlier album Positive Songs for Negative People.

Nevertheless, for all the edge and angst shared on songs such as “The Gathering.” “My Bad,” “Nom Serviam,” and “Perfect Score,” there’s an inner folkie that’s occasionally brought to bear. The bittersweet ballad “Farewell To My City” describes his decision to leave the place he’s known his entire life for a destination that’s entirely new, and the emotional entanglement that had to be overcome in the process. “Miranda” tells the tale of a transgender woman and the subsequent trials she needed to endure in order to find her way in the world. On the other hand, the strut and swagger that powers “The Resurrectionists” serves as a reminder that no amount of sentiment can impede Turner’s arch intents or his ongoing effort to determine his destiny.

Consequently, for all his pouting and posturing, Turner again emerges as a decidedly engaged artist, a musician who’s far more than just another brash provocateur. In truth, it would be hard to find a punk with greater purpose.

Photo credit: Ben Morse