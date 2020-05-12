SongWriter is distributed by the American Songwriter Podcast Network, and is produced in association with the syndicated radio program Acoustic Cafe, which airs excerpts and songs in their weekly show for 2M listeners.

It is set to launch into its second season beginning on June 9 with its show featuring Malachy McCourt and Louis Cairns.

Malachy McCourt is the 87 year-old brother of Pulitzer Prize-winning memoirist Frank McCourt, who wrote Angela’s Ashes about their childhood in Ireland. Malachy tells a story about a walk he and his father took together when he was a small boy, and Scottish songwriter Louise Cairns performs her response song, “Baby Rocks.”

The rest of the Episodes for Season 2, is as follows:

Soman Chainani + Cave Twins

Dodai Stewart + Natalia Zukerman

Louisa Young + Miranda Joy

Amy Turn Sharp + Parker Paul

Ethan Lipton + Sarah Jaffe

Lou Barrett + Michelle Gaw

Mike Veve + Johnny Leitera

Lauren Morrill-Ragusea + Justin Cutway + Vinson Muhammad

Deb Copaken + Drew Holcomb

Joyce Carol Oates + Tony Trischka + Jennifer Marks

Ben Sollee + James Lindsay

Michael Ian Black + TBD