SongWriter is distributed by the American Songwriter Podcast Network, and is produced in association with the syndicated radio program Acoustic Cafe, which airs excerpts and songs in their weekly show for 2M listeners.
It is set to launch into its second season beginning on June 9 with its show featuring Malachy McCourt and Louis Cairns.
Malachy McCourt is the 87 year-old brother of Pulitzer Prize-winning memoirist Frank McCourt, who wrote Angela’s Ashes about their childhood in Ireland. Malachy tells a story about a walk he and his father took together when he was a small boy, and Scottish songwriter Louise Cairns performs her response song, “Baby Rocks.”
The rest of the Episodes for Season 2, is as follows:
Soman Chainani + Cave Twins
Dodai Stewart + Natalia Zukerman
Louisa Young + Miranda Joy
Amy Turn Sharp + Parker Paul
Ethan Lipton + Sarah Jaffe
Lou Barrett + Michelle Gaw
Mike Veve + Johnny Leitera
Lauren Morrill-Ragusea + Justin Cutway + Vinson Muhammad
Deb Copaken + Drew Holcomb
Joyce Carol Oates + Tony Trischka + Jennifer Marks
Ben Sollee + James Lindsay
Michael Ian Black + TBD