3 One-Hit Wonders From 1983 That Still Hit Hard Today, Even Though No One Listens to New Wave Anymore

New wave, in its purest form, is more of a retro flavor sliced and diced into modern music than a mainstream genre. Such is the way of the musical world. Still, even as trends evolve and styles go in and out of fashion, some tracks remain consistently catchy as standalone cuts.

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Take, for example, these three one-hit wonders from 1983 that still hit hard, even if no one’s really listening to new wave anymore.

“I Melt With You” by Modern English

Every generation needs an angsty love song, and Modern English’s 1983 one-hit wonder, “I Melt With You”, certainly did the trick that year. Vocalist Robbie Grey would later say the song came about out of his fears of nuclear war, which was an understandable mindset in the thick of the Cold War.

As society continues to evolve and things change (and, conversely, stay the same), “I Melt With You” continues to be a romantic, tongue-in-cheek anthem for everyone brave enough to fall in love, given the circumstances.

“She Blinded Me With Science” by Thomas Dolby

Thomas Dolby’s 1983 hit, “She Blinded Me With Science”, is an especially campy offering from a decade famous for its campiness. From its synth-heavy instrumental arrangement to the repeated interjections of “science!” make the song a classic if for no other reason than it sounds like nothing else.

Like many one-hit wonders, Dolby began to sour on the song that gave him such notable success. Despite having charted for other tracks, “She Blinded Me With Science” is the most ubiquitous of the new wave artist’s songs.

“The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats

Men Without Hats released their protest against anti-pogoing rules at nightclubs, “The Safety Dance”, in 1983. And ever since, people have been asserting the fact that “if your friends don’t dance, then they ain’t no friends of mine.” The new wave one-hit wonder is as catchy as it is indignant, which might be what keeps it feeling so timeless despite its clear 80s cues.

New wave might not be the most popular genre these days, but songs like “The Safety Dance” continue to embody what that particular style entails. The once-global hit and Men Without Hats’ one-hit wonder captures a specific decade’s vibe without feeling totally inaccessible today.

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