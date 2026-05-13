On This Day in 1975, We Said Farewell to the King of Western Swing Who Influenced Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars

On this day (May 13) in 1975, Bob Wills died of pneumonia in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 70. He is widely considered the King of Western Swing and one of the genre’s founders. Wills and his band, the Texas Playboys, blended jazz, blues, traditional fiddle tunes, Mexican folk music, and big band swing into a sound that has made millions of people dance. Moreover, he and his music were major influences on Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and many early rock and roll artists.

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Wills grew up surrounded by music. His father was a champion fiddle player who taught him old-time fiddle tunes. Additionally, the area was famous for Black jazz and blues musicians like Scott Joplin, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and Victoria Spivey. He learned to play these styles from his Black neighbors and migrant workers.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1944, Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys Made Grand Ole Opry History by Breaking Multiple Major Rules in One Set]

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Wills’ early music training opened several doors for him. As a teenager, he left the family farm and began drifting and doing odd jobs. He also played ranch dances and house dances across Texas. When he could, he toured with traveling medicine shows.

In the late 1920s, Wills settled in Texas and played in a handful of bands, including the Light Crust Doughboys. Finally, in the early 1930s, he struck out on his own. He and former Doughboys bandmate Tommy Duncan formed the Texas Playboys. The band spent a few months in Waco before moving to Oklahoma City. Finally, they landed in Tulsa and took a spot on KVOO. Before long, they were the most popular band in the region.

Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys Find More Success

The next few years saw Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys release multiple songs that became classics. “Take Me Back to Tulsa,” “Osage Stomp,” “Steel Guitar Rag,” “Spanish Two Step,” and “Maiden’s Prayer” were among their enduring releases. Then, in 1939, they released the timeless “San Antonio Rose,” solidifying their place in history.

In 1942, Wills joined the United States Army, putting the band on hold. Then, he was discharged a year later, and he moved the Texas Playboys to Southern California. There, they drew huge crowds and their records began to sell well, bringing about the most financially successful era of Wills’ career.

In the late 1940s, Wills pruned the band, doing away with the horn section and other wind instruments. Steel guitars, mandolins, guitars, and fiddles made up the bulk of his backing band. As a result, they developed a style that would echo through the dance halls and honky tonks of the West Coast for decades to come.

Wills Left an Immortal Legacy

Without the music of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, there would likely be no Bakersfield Sound. Two of the scene’s biggest names–Merle Haggard and Buck Owens–were heavily influenced by his work. Additionally, modern western swing bands like Asleep at the Wheel are following in the Playboys’ footsteps.

Interestingly, Haggard helped breathe new life into the Wills’ music in 1970. His album A Tribute to the Best Damn Fiddle Player in the World (or, My Salute to Bob Wills) brought his songs to a new audience. As a result, Haggard was invited to join his musical hero and a few original members of the band to record For the Last Time in 1973.

In short, even those who have never heard the name Bob Wills owe him a debt of gratitude for laying the foundations for modern country music.

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